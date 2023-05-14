Juventus vs Cremonese: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Cremonese, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will host Cremonese in a Serie A fixture on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus have never lost in Serie A against Cremonese (15 matches: 11 wins, 4 draws). Among the teams that remain unbeaten against in the competition, only against Piacenza have they played more matches (16).

The Bianconeri have been in terrific form at home since the beginning of October, as they have won 10 of their 13 home league matches (D1 L2) - no team won more in Serie A during this period (Napoli also with 10).

With a win, Juventus would become the first team to exceed the 4800-point mark in Serie A (currently at 4798), which will be a historic milestone. They are currently at the second spot and another would also consolidate their spot

Meanwhile, Cremonese are fighting for survival. They are six points behind safety and are desperate for points. Although a draw would hardly help their cause, they might just take it given the opposition they are playing against.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game, including TV channels, streaming details and more.

Juventus vs Cremonese kick-off time

Date: May 14, 2014 Kick-off time: 3:45 pm EDT Venue: Allianz Stadium

The game is scheduled for May 14, at Allianz Stadium. It will kick off at 3:45 pm ET in the U.S.

How to watch Juventus vs Cremonese online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through Paramount+.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Juventus will miss Leonardo Bonucci (thigh injury), and Mattia De Sciglio through injuries. Gatti might replace Bonucci after scoring against Sevilla.

Meanwhile, Arkadiusz Milik and Federico Chiesa join Moise Kean upfront.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Rugani, Danilo; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Paredes, Miretti, Chiesa; Kean, Milik

Position Players Goalkeepers Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio. Defenders Sandro, Gatti, Rugani, Danilo, Bremer. Midfielders Locatelli, Fagioli, Miretti, Cuadrado, Barrenechea, Rabiot, Paredes, Pogba, Chiesa, Kostic. Forwards Iling Junior, Di Maria, Soule, Keane, Vlahovic, Milik.

Cremonese team news

The visitors will miss Frank Tsadjout and Cyriel Dessers through injuries whereas Charles Pickel remains suspended.

However, Giacomo Quagliata returns to the squad after serving a two-game ban.

Cremonese possible XI: Carnesecchi; Sernicola, Chiriches, Vasquez, Valeri; Meite, Castagnetti, Benassi; Galdames; Okereke, Ciofani

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carnesecchi, Sarr, Saro. Defenders: Ciezkowski, Vasquez, Aiwu, Ferrari, Lochoshvili, Chiriches,Bianchetti, Valeri, Quagliata, Sernicola, Ghiglione. Midfielders: Galdames, Castagnetti, Meite, Benassi, Acella, Buonaiuto. Forwards: Afena-Gyan, Okereke, Ciofani,

Head-to-Head Record

Juventus have won four of their last five meetings with Cremonese. One match ended in a draw.

Date Match Competition 04/01/2023 Cremonese 0-1 Juventus Serie A 21/01/1196 Cremonese 3-3 Juventus Serie A 27/08/1995 Juventus 4-1 Cremonese Serie A 19/03/1995 Juventus 1-0 Cremonese Serie A 23/10/1994 Cremonese 1-2 Juventus Serie A

Who is the best No.9 in the world? 31% Karim Benzema

37% Erling Haaland

4% Harry Kane

10% Robert Lewandowski

11% Kylian Mbappe

7% Victor Osimhen 650925 Votes

Useful links