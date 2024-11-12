How to watch today's Juventus Women vs Arsenal Women's Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Juventus Women and Arsenal Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Juventus Women and Arsenal Women will be vying for their second win in the Women's Champions League this season when they meet in the north of Italy at on Tuesday.

Although level on points in Group C, Juve Women aim to bounce back from a 2-0 loss to Bayern Munich, while the Gunners - still under the charge of interim Renee Slegers following the departure of Jonas Eidevall - defeated Valerenga 4-1 in their last outing in Europe.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Juventus Women vs Arsenal Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Juventus Women and Arsenal Women will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Juventus vs Arsenal Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:45 pm EST Venue: Stadio Comunale Vittorio Pozzo Lamarmora

The UEFA Women's Champions League match between Juventus Women and Arsenal Women will be played at Stadio Comunale Vittorio Pozzo Lamarmora in Biella, Italy.

It will kick off at 12:45 pm EST on Tuesday, November 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Juventus Women team news

After picking up a 3-0 win over AC Milan in Serie A Women at the weekend, Le Bianconere head coach Massimiliano Canzi is likely to have a full-strength squad at his disposal.

Canzi may also stick to the winning combination, with Sofia Cantore, Cristiana Girelli and Barbara Bonansea lined up in attack.

Juventus Women possible XI: Peyraud-Magnin; Lenzini, Kullberg, Cascarino; Thomas, Caruso, Bennison, Crumbiegel; Cantore, Girelli, Bonansea.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Peyraud-Magnin, Capelletti, Proulx Defenders: Gama, Kullberg, Boattin, Cascarino, Salvai, Calligaris, Lenzini Midfielders: Shatzer, Rosucci, Bennison, Caruso, Bergamaschi, Pelgander, Krumbiegel Forwards: Lehmann, Cantore, Girelli, Bonansea, Vangsgaard, Bragonzi, Beccari, Thomas

Arsenal Women team news

Renee confirmed that Mariona Caldentey is likely to be available for selection as the attacker took part in training after missing last weekend's 5-0 domestic win over Brighton due to a muscle problem.

Frida Maanum could continue partnering Alessia Russo up front.

Arsenal Women possible XI: Zinsberger; Fox, Williamson, Catley, McCabe; Mead, Little, Walti, Foord; Maanum, Russo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zinsberger, Van Domselaar, Williams Defenders: Fox, Wubben-Moy, Codina, Williamson, Catley, McCabe, Wienroither, Ilestedt, Reid Midfielders: Little, Maanum, Walti, Pelova, Moller Kuhl, Cooney-Cross, Godfrey, Harbert Forwards: Caldentey, Mead, Kafaji, Hurtig, Foord, Russo, Blackstenius, Lia

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Juventus Women and Arsenal Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 7, 2022 Arsenal 1-0 Juventus UEFA Women's Champions League November 24, 2022 Juventus 1-1 Arsenal UEFA Women's Champions League

Useful links