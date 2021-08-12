Juventus star Chiesa tipped for Ballon d'Or win in next 'three or four years' by Tacchinardi

A Bianconeri legend considers a Euro 2020 winner to be cut from the same cloth as Pavel Nedved and on course to reach the very top

Federico Chiesa boasts "the same poison" as Pavel Nedved, says Alessio Tacchinardi, with the Juventus winger being backed to become a Ballon d'Or winner in the next "three or four years".

At 23 years of age, time is on the side of a highly-rated forward as he looks to cement a standing at the top of a global game.

He remains very much on that path, with a key role taken on in Turin and Euro 2020 glory savoured with Italy, and he is expected to land a Golden Ball at some point in the near future.

What has been said?

Juve legend Tacchinardi, who made over 400 appearances for the club across 11 years, has told Tuttosport of the progress being made by Chiesa: "The years in which we have to repeat ourselves, or continue to grow, are the hardest.

"For Chiesa, it will be extremely difficult to meet the expectations. I have heard talk about him winning the Ballon d’Or in three or four years: I agree.

"I see the same poison that Pavel Nedved had. He has enormous qualities; he dribbles left and right and can shoot with very little space.

"Last year he touched the border of the top players. I believe he will get there this year and [Massimiliano] Allegri, who has always been a champion, can help him."

How has Chiesa fared at Juventus?

Chiesa, the son of former Parma and Italy frontman Enrico, came through the academy system at Fiorentina.

A professional debut was made in 2016, with undoubted ability allowing 153 appearances to be taken in for the Viola.

It was always going to be a matter of time before the big boys came calling, with Juve agreeing a two-year loan with an obligation to buy in the summer of 2020.

Chiesa hit 14 goals through 43 outings in his debut campaign with the Bianconeri, before then taking on a starring role for his country at a successful European Championship.

Big things are expected of him in 2021-22, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Co, with a confident character ready to shoulder that expectation and take his game to even greater heights.

