'Massive three points' - Jurgen Klopp thrilled with Liverpool comeback in 3-1 win over Wolves

Jurgen Klopp was delighted with Liverpool's comeback win over Wolves, as the Reds fought back from 1-0 down to win 3-1 at Molineux.

Klopp thrilled with win

Reds struggled at times

Came back to claim three points

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool endured a genuinely terrible first half against Wolves, as they fell 1-0 behind to a Hwang Hee-Chan goal, and struggled to make any inroads against the home side's backline. In the second half, though, Jurgen Klopp made a multitude of changes, and goals from Cody Gakpo and Andrew Robertson turned the game on its head, before a late own goal from Hugo Bueno sealed the result.

Klopp was delighted with the fortitude shown by the Reds, although he admitted that the first half was so bad, he had no choice but to rip up his own tactics, admitting that midfielder Alexis Mac Allister was one of the worst offenders.

WHAT THEY SAID: He told TNT Sports: "The good thing about the first half was that it was that bad, I didn't think we could play a second half like that. Obviously, we wanted to start completely differently, but for whatever reason, it was not possible for the boys. You can see it, the low energy levels, Macca, some others as well, you could just see they were struggling. We couldn't change five times at half time so we thought we'd change the system, add one player, and give us a bit more speed up front and we had to control the game better.

"We changed pretty much everything at half time and that worked out pretty well. The first half was really bad and the second half was really good so do I want to see that every week? No. But today I'll take it, and a massive, massive three points. I thought we were bad first half but Wolves was really good, they did exceptionally well, they played, they caused us so many problems, especially in one-on-one situations with Pedro Neto, which we shouldn't have let happen but we were not able to close the gaps. In the end, a massive, massive three points."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool moved to the top of the table with their win, having gone five games unbeaten at the start of the campaign. They were affected by the fact that a variety of players had to travel vast distances during the international break, particularly Mac Allister, who played at altitude for Argentina in midweek.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool face LASK in the Europa League on Thursday.