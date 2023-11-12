'They cannot feel football!' - Jurgen Klopp blasts TV companies in fresh early kick-offs rant ahead of Liverpool's crucial Premier League showdown against Man City

Jurgen Klopp has once again launched an attack on TV companies, accusing them of "not feeling football" when it comes to scheduling early kick-offs.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League's top two clubs will square off at 12.30pm on Saturday, November 25, the third consecutive time that Liverpool have been selected to play in the early slot after an international break. The Liverpool boss vented his frustration at the lack of preparation time after his side's 3-0 over Brentford on Sunday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We had to get through this game and we did," Klopp told reporters. "The boys responded sensationally well. But now they're all gone again and we come back we can train — once, and play City. How can you put a game like this on Saturday at 12.30pm? Honestly, the people who are making these decisions, they just cannot feel football, it is just not possible.

"There would've been a moment when you could have put these two teams who have together probably 30 international players — they all come back on the same plane by the way, all the South American sit on the same plane and fly back. One plane and they arrive here. It’s mad. But we just have to make sure we are ready.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The German is a longstanding critic of players' heavy workloads and has raised objections to the Saturday early kick-off following internationals and European games before. He was not spared, though, when the television selections for the final round of matches in November were announced, with Sky Sports selecting one of the season's standout games to begin the weekend's programme.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Klopp will be nervously awaiting the return of his squad before attempting to whip them into shape for that blockbuster clash against City at the Etihad Stadium.