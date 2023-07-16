Will Jude Bellingham feature for Real Madrid in pre-season? Carlo Ancelotti provides update on €103m signing

Carlo Ancelotti is confident that new signing Jude Bellingham will feature for Real Madrid during their pre-season tour of the United States.

Bellingham joined from Dortmund

Finished last season with injury

Midfielder will play in US tour

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder joined the Spanish giants in a €103 million (£88m/$110m) signing from Borussia Dortmund this summer and is gearing up for his debut for the club. However, there have been concerns about Bellingham's fitness after he finished last season with an injury, but Ancelotti believes he will be in action for Madrid soon.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He's very young and different to other midfielders we have," he told reporters. "We are very happy that he is with us and he raises the level of Real Madrid. He works hard, he's doing well and he will play on the tour."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Madrid will play four matches while on tour in the United States, starting with a match against AC Milan on July 23. They will also come up against Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Real Madrid

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? The England international will hope to get the chance to make his debut for the Spanish side during the tour as they prepare for the 2023-24 campaign.