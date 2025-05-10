VIDEO: 'Jose Mourinho, come back to Real Madrid!' - GOAL's Front Three fix Los Blancos as they call for Declan Rice transfer & shock name to replace Carlo Ancelotti

GOALVIDEO: 'Jose Mourinho, come back to Real Madrid!' - GOAL's Front Three fix Los Blancos as they call for Declan Rice transfer & shock name to replace Carlo AncelottiReal MadridCULTUREGamingLaLigaJ. MourinhoD. RiceN. MendesGOAL's Front Three football content creators play 'keep or sell' as PSG left-back Nuno Mendes proves VERY popularAdvertisementWant to go deeper? Ask BetaAskNever miss a moment with Real MadridSign up for the latest news, match updates, and exclusive content delivered straight to your inbox every Monday.By subscribing you accept our Terms & Conditions.Subscribe