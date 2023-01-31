Jorginho arrives, Lokonga leaves! Out-of-favour Belgian departs Arsenal on loan to Crystal Palace

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has swapped north London for south London by joining Crystal Palace on a short-term loan.

WHAT HAPPENED? Lokonga has joined the Eagles on a deal until the end of the season having struggled for minutes and form so far this season under Mikel Arteta. The Belgium international has previously admitted his discontent at a lack of game time at the Emirates Stadium, and a deal has been struck with Palace after talks on deadline day in a bid to get him some more action in the second half of the campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lokonga has barely featured for Arsenal in the Premier League so far in 2022-23, with his last appearance coming back in October. Jorginho's deadline day arrival in a £12 million ($14.7m) permanent move from Chelsea only pushed him further down the pecking order.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Top of the table Arsenal return to Premier League action on Saturday with a trip to Everton in what is Sean Dyche's first match as Toffees boss.