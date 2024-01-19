Jordan vs South Korea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Jordan and South Korea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Jordan will take on South Korea in the group stage of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 at Al Thumama Stadium. Both teams won their tournament openers and will be looking to secure their second win and the top spot in Group E.

Lee Kang-in scored a brace as South Korea picked up a 3-1 win over Bahrain in the first game. They have won their last seven matches in a row and will be confident of extending their run.

Jordan, on the other hand, had a great start as well, thrashing Malaysia 4-0 with Mahmoud Al Mardi scoring twice in the victory. However, they are not the favourites against the stronger South Koreans. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Jordan vs South Korea kick-off time

Date: January 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 6.30 am EDT Venue: Al Thumama Stadium

The match will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 6.30 am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Jordan vs South Korea online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and CBS Golazo Network in the US. The match highlights will be available on the platforms and the Asian Cup YouTube channel. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Jordan team news

Anas Bani Yaseen, who played every minute of their 2019 Asian Cup campaign and scored their first goal in that competition, started on the bench for the opening match. However, he may step onto the field this weekend due to Abdallah Nasib's injury.

Additionally, Mahmoud Al-Mardi, who scored his second goal in that game, is also out injured.

Jordan predicted XI: Layla; Yaseen, Al-Arab, Al-Ajalin; Shelbaieh, Ayed, Al-Rawabdeh, Sadeh; Al-Taamari, Olwan; Al-Naimat.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yazid Abu Laila, Abdallah Al-Fakhouri, Ahmad Al-Juaidi Defenders: Mohammad Abu Hasheesh, Abdallah Nasib, Bara' Marei, Yazan Al-Arab, Feras Shelbaieh, Salem Al-Ajalin, Anas Bani Yaseen, Ihsan Haddad Midfielders: Mohannad Abu Taha, Mohammad Abu Zrayq, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Musa Al-Taamari, Mahmoud Al-Mardi, Rajaei Ayed, Ibrahim Sadeh, Saleh Rateb, Nizar Al-Rashdan, Youssef Abu Jalbosh, Anas Al-Awadat, Fadi Awad Forwards: Ali Olwan, Yazan Al-Naimat, Hamza Al-Dardour

South Korea team news

Hwang Hee-chan was absent from South Korea's opening match, as the Wolves midfielder is still recovering from a hip injury.

Captain Son Heung-min added his 118th national team appearance to his impressive record and will be looking to open his account against Jordan.

South Korea predicted XI: Seung-gyu; Young-woo, Jin-su, Ki-je; Kang-in, Woo-yeong, In-beom, Jae-sung; Heung-min, Gue-sung, Hyeon-gyu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-gyu, Song Bum-keun, Jo Hyeon-woo Defenders: Lee Ki-je, Kim Jin-su, Kim Min-jae, Park Jin-seop, Jeong Woo-yeong, Lee Kang-in, Kim Young-gwon, Seol Young-woo, Kim Tae-hwan, Kim Ju-sung, Kim Ji-soo Midfielders: Park Yong-woo, Hwang In-beom, Hong Hyun-seok, Lee Jae-sung, Lee Soon-min, Moon Seon-min, Jung Seung-hyun, Jeong Woo-yeong, Lee Kang-in, Park Jin-seop, Kim Young-gwon, Yang Hyun-jun Forwards: Son Heung-min, Cho Gue-sung, Hwang Hee-chan, Oh Hyeon-gyu

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 14/11/14 Jordan 0 - 1 Korea Republic Friendly 05/09/08 Korea Republic 1 - 0 Jordan Friendly 07/06/08 Jordan 0 - 1 Korea Republic World Cup qualifier 31/05/08 Korea Republic 2 - 2 Jordan World Cup qualifier 19/07/04 Korea Republic 0 - 0 Jordan World Cup qualifier

Useful links