John Terry to join Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia? Chelsea legend set to take first managerial job at Al-Shabab

John Terry could be the latest English figure to end up in Saudi Arabia as he is reportedly set to take over as Al-Shabab coach.

Terry reaches Al-Shabab agreement

Will sign for at least two years

Riyadh side have two points in league

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Chelsea and England defender could begin his managerial career in the Saudi Pro League, as The Sun reports he has reached a verbal agreement with Al-Shabab. Talks are said to have started around a month ago and will end with him signing a contract for at least two years, though it could end up being four.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Terry, who is currently working as an consultant at Chelsea's academy, will go head to head with former England co-star Steven Gerrard, who is in charge of Al-Ettifaq and managing Jordan Henderson. Ex-Liverpool hero Robbie Fowler is also working in Saudi Arabia as Al-Qadsiah manager. Former Premier League stars Cristiano Ronaldo, N’Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves and Roberto Firmino are also playing in the Middle Eastern country.

WHAT NEXT FOR TERRY? The 42-year-old could be in charge of Al-Shabab by the time they play their next game - against Al-Feiha on September 15. The Riyadh club have just two points from their first five matches in the Saudi Pro League this season.