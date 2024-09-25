How to watch today’s Winnipeg Jets vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL preseason game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Edmonton Oilers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Winnipeg Jets are scheduled to meet the Edmonton Oilers in a thrilling NHL preseason game on September 25, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Oilers have scored 2.33 goals per game, while the Jets have scored 2.00. But both teams have been giving up a lot of goals. The Jets give up 4.00 goals per game, and the Oilers give up 4.67, which ranks them 10th and 14th in goals against per game, respectively. This means that there may be a lot of points scored.

As for shot tries, the Oilers are a little more aggressive than the Jets, with 32.0 per game compared to 30.0.

Winnipeg Jets vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

The Winnipeg Jets will take on the Edmonton Oilers in a highly anticipated NHL preseason game on September 25, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Canada Life Centre, in Winnipeg, Canada.

Date September 25, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Canada Life Centre Location Winnipeg, Canada

How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TSN3

Streaming service: ESPN+

Winnipeg Jets vs Edmonton Oilers team news

Winnipeg Jets team news and players to watch

Connor Hellebuyck has been an important part of the Winnipeg Jets' success. He has a 37-19-4 record, a 2.39 goals-against average (GAA), and a .921 save percentage.

Mark Scheifele is a big part of the offense. He has scored 72 points and made numerous assists, showing how good he is at both.

The team's top scorer, Kyle Connor, has scored 34 goals in a row, and Josh Morrissey has set up 59 assists.

Winnipeg Jets Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Ville Heinola Ankle injury Out

Edmonton Oilers team news and players to watch

Stuart Skinner scored well for the Edmonton Oilers, keeping the goal for his team with a 36-16-5 record, a 2.62 goals-against average (GAA), and a .905 save percentage.

Connor McDavid was simply amazing on offense. He led the way with an amazing 132 points, which included 100 assists, showing off his exceptional ability to make runs.

Zach Hyman additionally made a big difference. He scored 54 goals and was a constant threat to score.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Evander Kane Undisclosed injury Out

Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

From their last five meetings, it looks like that clash between the Winnipeg Jets and the Edmonton Oilers will be very close. The Jets have a slight edge because they've won three of the last five games. The most recent game was on the first of December 2023, and the Oilers won 3-1. However, on September 26, 2023, the Jets excelled with a 5-0 shutout. In their games against each other, both teams have scored a lot of goals, like in the 7–5 Jets win on the fifth of March 2023, as well as the 6-3 Oilers win the day before. Because of this back-and-forth in the course of history, we are expecting a close game that could have more than one goal. However, the Jets' recent win over the Oilers could give them a mental edge going into this game.

Date Results Dec 01, 2023 Oilers 3-1 Jets Sep 26, 2023 Jets 5-0 Oilers Mar 05, 2023 Jets 7-5 Oilers Mar 04, 2023 Oilers 6-3 Jets Jan 01, 2023 Jets 2-1 Oilers

