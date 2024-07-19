How to watch today's Toronto Blue Jays vs Detroit Tigers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Detroit Tigers, including how to watch and team news.

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to face off against the Detroit Tigers to open a thrilling MLB action on July 19, 2024, at 7:07 pm ET at Blue Jays' home turf.

As of now, the Toronto Blue Jays are 44–52, and their home record is 21–24. The Detroit Tigers, on the other hand, are 47–50, and their away record is 23–26.

The Blue Jays have had a tough scoring season. They are currently 5th in the AL East and rank 24th in runs scored (4.06), 15th for on-base percentage (.311), in addition, 24th in slugging percentage (.377).

However, the Tigers, who are fourth in the AL Central, are a little better. They are 18th in runs scored (4.26), placed in 25th position for on-base percentage (.300), along with 18th in slugging percentage (.388).

Toronto Blue Jays vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch Time

The epic MLB matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Detroit Tigers is set to take place on July 19, 2024, at 7:07 pm ET, at Rogers Centre, in Toronto, Ontario.

Date July 19, 2024 Time 7:07 pm ET Venue Rogers Centre Location Toronto, Ontario

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Detroit Tigers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Detroit Tigers live on the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Detroit Tigers Team News

Toronto Blue Jays Team News

The availability of Bichette is uncertain with a "day-to-day" status with his calf injury.

RHP Yimi García is added to the 15-day injured list due to an elbow injury.

RHP Jordan Romano is ruled out of the team for 15 days with an elbow inflammation.

Detroit Tigers Team News

The Tigers placed CF Parker Meadows on the 15-day injured list with a hamstring injury.

RHP Casey Mize will be unavailable for 15 days due to his hamstring strain.

RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long will be unavailable for the rest of the 2024 season with a groin issue.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Detroit Tigers in MLB matchups: