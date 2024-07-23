How to watch today's Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays, including how to watch and team news.

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to face off against the Tampa Bay Rays to open a high-voltage three-game series on July 23, 2024, at 7:07 pm ET.

Toronto's Blue Jays are 45–54 overall and 22–26 at home. With an on-base percentage of .311 as a team, they are seventh in the AL.

In general, the Tampa Bay Rays are 50-50 and maintain a 23-23 record on the road. The Rays remain 19-7 when they don't give up a home run, which is something to note.

This is the eighth time this season that these two teams are opposing each other. The Rays are ahead 4-3 in the series.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays: Date and First-Pitch time

The Toronto Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays will clash in a thrilling MLB battle on July 23, 2024, at 7:07 pm ET, at Rogers Centre, in Toronto, Ontario.

Date July 23, 2024 Time 7:07 pm ET Venue Rogers Centre Location Toronto, Ontario

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying MLB matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays live on SiriusXM TV Channel and the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays Team News

Toronto Blue Jays Team News

INF Bo Bichette is ruled out of the team for 10 days due to his right calf strain.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is placed on the 10-day injured list with a knee injury.

RHP Jordan Romano has been added to the 15-day injured list because of his elbow inflammation.

Tampa Bay Rays Team News

RHP Ryan Pepiot has been added to the 15-day injured list because of his knee injury.

LHP Richard Lovelady is ruled out of the team's lineup for 15 days due to a forearm strain.

LHP Shane McClanahan will remain absent for 60 days with a forearm injury.

Head-to-Head Records

