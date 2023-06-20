Japan vs Peru: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly match between Japan and Peru, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Japan and Peru will both be aiming for back-to-back wins when they face each other in an international friendly at the Panasonic Stadium Suita on Tuesday.

The Samurai Blue thrashed El Salvador 6-0 on Thursday after their March international window did not garner them any wins - drawing 1-1 with Uruguay before a 2-1 loss against Colombia.

Whereas Peru also picked up their first win of the calendar year when they defeated South Korea 1-0 on Friday. Juan Reynoso's men lost 2-0 at Germany and recorded a goalless draw with Morocco in March's friendly matches.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Japan vs Peru kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:55 am EDT Venue: Panasonic Stadium Suita

The international friendly game between Japan and Peru is scheduled for June 20, 2023, at the Panasonic Stadium Suita in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, Japan.

It will kick off at 5:55 am EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Japan vs Peru online - TV channels & live streams

Live on GOAL GOAL Live updates

The game will not be televised live in the US, but you can follow live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Japan team news

Japan boss Hajime Moriyasu could bring in goalkeeper Daniel Schmidt in place of Keisuke Osako for this game.

Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi made a statement for himself by scoring as a substitute against El Salvador and may be rewarded with a start, along with the likes of Hiroki Ito, Wataru Endo and Daichi Kamada.

Japan possible XI: Schmidt; Sugawara, Itakura, Taniguchi, H. Ito; Endo, Morita; Kubo, Kamada, Mitoma; Kyogo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kosuke Nakamura, Osako, Schmidt Defenders: Sugawara, Taniguchi, Itakura, H. Ito, Seko, Morishita Midfielders: Morita, Endo, Mitoma, Kamada, Doan, Nakamura, J. Ito, A. Ito, Soma, Kawabe, Hatate, Kubo Forwards: Furuhashi, Asano, Maeda

Peru team news

Luis Advincula and Andy Polo were unable to attend the camp due to injuries despite call-ups to the squad, while Carlos Zambrano is eligible to play after serving his one-match ban.

Cagliari forward Gianluca Lapadula should lead the line of the attack here.

Peru possible XI: Gallese; Lora, Zambrano, Santamaria, Trauco; Cartagena, Aquino; Cueva, Gonzales, Reyna; Lapadula.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gallese, Caceda, Carvallo Defenders: Abram, Santamaria, Trauco, Lora, Araujo, Callens, Zambrano, Lopez Midfielders: Pena, Cueva, Gonzales, Yotun, Flores, Aquino, Cartagena, Castillo Forwards: Guerrero, Olivares, Valera, Reyna, Lapadula

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition June 1, 2011 Japan 0-0 Peru Kirin Cup March 24, 2007 Japan 2-0 Peru International friendly May 22, 2005 Japan 0-1 Peru Kirin Cup June 29, 1999 Peru 3-2 Japan CONMEBOL Copa America

Useful links