Japan vs Peru: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Panasonic Stadium Suita
How to watch the international friendly match between Japan and Peru, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Japan and Peru will both be aiming for back-to-back wins when they face each other in an international friendly at the Panasonic Stadium Suita on Tuesday.

The Samurai Blue thrashed El Salvador 6-0 on Thursday after their March international window did not garner them any wins - drawing 1-1 with Uruguay before a 2-1 loss against Colombia.

Whereas Peru also picked up their first win of the calendar year when they defeated South Korea 1-0 on Friday. Juan Reynoso's men lost 2-0 at Germany and recorded a goalless draw with Morocco in March's friendly matches.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Japan vs Peru kick-off time & stadium

Date:June 20, 2023
Kick-off time:5:55 am EDT
Venue:Panasonic Stadium Suita

The international friendly game between Japan and Peru is scheduled for June 20, 2023, at the Panasonic Stadium Suita in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, Japan.

It will kick off at 5:55 am EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Japan vs Peru online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be televised live in the US, but you can follow live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Japan team news

Japan boss Hajime Moriyasu could bring in goalkeeper Daniel Schmidt in place of Keisuke Osako for this game.

Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi made a statement for himself by scoring as a substitute against El Salvador and may be rewarded with a start, along with the likes of Hiroki Ito, Wataru Endo and Daichi Kamada.

Japan possible XI: Schmidt; Sugawara, Itakura, Taniguchi, H. Ito; Endo, Morita; Kubo, Kamada, Mitoma; Kyogo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kosuke Nakamura, Osako, Schmidt
Defenders:Sugawara, Taniguchi, Itakura, H. Ito, Seko, Morishita
Midfielders:Morita, Endo, Mitoma, Kamada, Doan, Nakamura, J. Ito, A. Ito, Soma, Kawabe, Hatate, Kubo
Forwards:Furuhashi, Asano, Maeda

Peru team news

Luis Advincula and Andy Polo were unable to attend the camp due to injuries despite call-ups to the squad, while Carlos Zambrano is eligible to play after serving his one-match ban.

Cagliari forward Gianluca Lapadula should lead the line of the attack here.

Peru possible XI: Gallese; Lora, Zambrano, Santamaria, Trauco; Cartagena, Aquino; Cueva, Gonzales, Reyna; Lapadula.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Gallese, Caceda, Carvallo
Defenders:Abram, Santamaria, Trauco, Lora, Araujo, Callens, Zambrano, Lopez
Midfielders:Pena, Cueva, Gonzales, Yotun, Flores, Aquino, Cartagena, Castillo
Forwards:Guerrero, Olivares, Valera, Reyna, Lapadula

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
June 1, 2011Japan 0-0 PeruKirin Cup
March 24, 2007Japan 2-0 PeruInternational friendly
May 22, 2005Japan 0-1 PeruKirin Cup
June 29, 1999Peru 3-2 JapanCONMEBOL Copa America

