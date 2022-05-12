James, Kante and Fofana included in Chelsea squad for warm weather training camp in Abu Dhabi

Chelsea have announced a 25-man squad for a training camp in Abu Dhabi as the Blues start preparations for the return of domestic action.

Trio on way back from injury

Included in squad

Camp includes Aston Villa friendly

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea trio Reece James, N'Golo Kante and Wesley Fofana were all ruled out of World Cup 2022 due to injury but are on the recovery trail. The three players have been included in the Blues' 25-man squad for a warm weather training camp in Abu Dhabi. The trip will also include a friendly against Aston Villa on December 11.

WHAT THEY SAID: Chelsea have confirmed their full squad list for the trip and added that their injured players are "joining to continue their rehabilitation".

Squad in full: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, Eddie Beach, Bashir Humphreys, Alfie Gilchrist, Trevoh Chalobah, Dion Rankine, Josh Brooking, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Lewis Hall, Cesare Casadei, Charlie Webster, Ben Elliott, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante , Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Carney Chukwuemeka, Omari Hutchinson, Malik Mothersille,Mason Burstow, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Armando Broja

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kante was ruled out for four months in October after undergoing surgery on an injured hamstring, while James had hoped to be fit in time for the World Cup but was told by manager Gareth Southgate he would not be included in the Three Lions' squad. Fofana is another player who had hoped to be fit in time for the tournament in Qatar but was not called up by France.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues will return to competitive action after the World Cup against Bournemouth in the Premier League on December 27.