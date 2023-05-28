Jamaica vs USWNT: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Jamaica will take on United States Women's national team (USWNT) on matchday two of Group E at the Concacaf U20 Women's Championship on Sunday.
Seven-time champions USWNT will be hoping to claim their third trophy in a row and they are the clear favourites in this contest as well.
After six consecutive group stage finishes in the competition, Jamaica recorded a quarter-final exit in 2020 and then followed that up with a Round-of-16 finish last year. They will be hopeful of going further in the competition but USWNT remains a tough challenge.
Jamaica vs USA kick-off time
|Date:
|May 28, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|6 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium
The U20 Concacaf Women's championship game between Jamaica and USWNT will be played on Sunday, May 25 at the Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium. Kick-off is at 6 pm EDT for fans in the United States.
How to watch Jamaica vs USA online - TV channels & live streams
|FOX
|Watch here
|Concacaf Go
|Watch here
The game will be shown on FOX in the United States. It will also be available to stream on Concacaf GO.
Team news & squads
Jamaica team news
Jamaica has no injury concerns to deal with ahead of their second group game, against the defending champions USWNT.
They did not concede during the Concacaf qualifiers and the trend is set to continue in the competition as well.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Brooks, Oakley
|Defenders:
|Mignott, Johnson, Smith, Butts, Lewis
|Midfielders:
|Robinson, Seaton, Johnson, Buckley, Raghunandan, Powell, Richards, Williams, Fraser
|Forwards:
|Lue, Atkinson, Ennis, Van Zanten
USA team news
USWNT U20 boss Tracey Kevins has announced a 21-member roster to take on the CONCACAF U20 challenge and has not reported any injury concerns ahead of the team's second game.
They will compete in Group A alongside Canada, Jamaica, and Panama. The top three teams in the tournament will qualify to represent the region at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.
The North American team will be confident in seeking their record eighth CONCACAF U-20 Women's Championship title after winning the 2020 and 2022 tournaments.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Amaral, Gress, Wy
|Defenders:
|Thompson, King, Evans, Dellarose, Klenke, Aikey
|Midfielders:
|Lemos, Martinho, Harvey, Cagle, Flammia, Cook
|Forwards:
|Sentnor, Dudley, Emnor, Rader, Gamero, Dahlien
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 2018
|Jamaica 1-2 USWNT
|Concacaf U20 Women's Championship
|January 2014
|Jamaica 0-3 USWNT
|Concacaf U20 Women's Championship
|January 2010
|Jamaica 0-6 USWNT
|Concacaf U20 Women's Championship
|January 2006
|USWNT 4-1 Jamaica
|Concacaf U20 Women's Championship