Jamaica U20 Women vs Panama U20 Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Concacaf Women's U20 match between Jamaica and Panama, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Jamaica U20 Women and Panama U20 Women will be playing a dead rubber game in the group stage of the CONCACAF Women's U20 Championship on Tuesday.

Ahead of the final group game, Jamaica lost their previous matches 4-0 against Canada and the USA in Group A. Panama endured a worse record, conceding a combined 11 goals in their defeats against the same opponents.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Jamaica U20 Women vs Panama U20 Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm EDT Venue: Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium

The CONCACAF U20 Women's Championship game between Jamaica and Panama is scheduled for May 30, 2023, at the Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

It will kick off at 3pm EDT in the US.

How to watch Jamaica U20 Women vs Panama U20 Women online - TV channels & live streams

Concacaf GO Watch here FOX Watch here

The game will be available to stream live online through FOX and Concacaf GO, subject to geographic location and may change from time to time.

You may also be able to follow the action on Concacaf on YouTube and Facebook.

Team news & squads

Jamaica U20 Women team news

Jamaica are yet to score a goal in the finals of the competition, with Natoya Atkinson leading the line of attack alongside Destiny Powell and Maya Raghunandanan.

Njeri Lewis and Njeri Butts are the likely pair at the heart of the defence.

Jamaica U20 Women possible XI: Brooks; Akella Johnson, Lewis, Butts, Richards; Van Zanten, Avery Johnson, Buckley; Powell, Atkinson, Raghunandanan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Brooks, Oakley Defenders: Akelia Johnson, Smith, Mignott, Richards, Butts, Lewis Midfielders: Seaton, Avery Johnson, Buckley, Raghunandanan, Powell, Williams, Fraser Forwards: Atkinson, Lue, Van Zanten

Panama U20 Women team news

Like their opponents, Panama will also look to open their account in front of goal. Daniela Hincapie will have that weight on her shoulders up front.

Amanada Goldstein and Reggina Espino will be expected to create chances from the middle, with Dalineth Rivera working as the link just in front of the backline.

Panama U20 Women possible XI: Garay; Name, Madrid, Rosas, Rojas; Rivera; Pon, Goldstein, Espino, Gil; Hincapie

Position Players Goalkeepers: Garay, Valdes, Ortega Defenders: Singleton, Montenegro, Madrid, Rojas, Goldstrin Midfielders: Rosas, Salazar, King, Pon, Espino, Cargill, Rivera, Cross, Arosemena, Name Forwards: Hincapie, Gil, Bello

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 6, 2022 Panama U20 3-0 Jamaica U20 Concacaf Women's U20 June 1, 2004 Panama U20 2-0 Jamaica U20 Concacaf Women's U20 May 11, 2002 Jamaica U20 1-1 Panama U20 Concacaf Women's U20

