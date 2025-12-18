How to watch today’s Jackson State vs Hampton NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Jackson State Tigers will face the Hampton Pirates to start the highly anticipated NCAAM game on December 18, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT.

The Pirates had a 5–6 record in non-conference games, outscoring opponents by an average of 6.2 points and scoring 73.2 points per game. Jackson State allows 90.0 points per game, which is 16.8 more than the Pirates usually score.

The Tigers have a 1–2 record when they commit fewer turnovers than their opponents, and they are 1–9 compared to non-conference opponents, with an average of 14.6 turnovers per game. Jackson State's scoring average of 58.0 points per game is 9.0 points less than Hampton's defensive average of 67.0 points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Jackson State Tigers vs Hampton Pirates NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Jackson State Tigers vs Hampton Pirates: Date and tip-off time

Date December 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Venue Gateway Center Arena @ College Park Location College Park, Georgia

How to watch Jackson State Tigers vs Hampton Pirates on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Jackson State Tigers and the Hampton Pirates live on:

TV channel: ESPN U

ESPN U Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Jackson State Tigers team news

Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt is shooting 41.1% from the field and an effective 76.3% from the free-throw line while scoring 11.2 points per game.

Xzavier Long averages 10.6 rebounds per game, comprising 7.0 defensive and 3.6 offensive rebounds.

Aidan Haskins shoots 46.9% from the field and averages 4.1 points, 0.4 assists, and 1.7 rebounds per game.

Hampton Pirates team news

Daeshun Ruffin averages 14.9 points per game while shooting an incredible 84.1% from the free-throw line and 38.7% from the field.

Dionjahe Thomas averages 5.0 rebounds per game, 1.0 on the offensive glass, and 4.0 on the defensive glass.

Tamarion Hoover shoots an effective 48.5% from the field and contributes 6.9 points, 0.9 assists, and 2.1 rebounds per game.