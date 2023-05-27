Ittifaq vs Al-Nassr: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Saudi League match between Ittifaq and Al-Nassr, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Nassr will face Ittifaq with the hope of picking up three points in the Saudi Pro League at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium on Saturday to keep their title ambitions alive.

Cristiano Ronaldo & co. are three points behind Al-Ittihad and would have to hope that other results go in their favour to reclaim pole position.

The Portugal forward scored a sensational goal against Al-Shabab in the previous match to fire his team to the three points and would have to put his best foot forward once again away from home.

Meanwhile, Ittifaq are currently placed 10th in the standings with 33 points from 28 matches. They have been very inconsistent throughout the campaign and head into this fixture with two wins in their last five matches.

Ittifaq vs A;-Nassr kick-off time

Date: May 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 2pm EDT Venue: Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium

The Saudi Pro League game between Al-Nassr and Ittifaq will be played on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium. The kick-off is at 14:00 EDT in the US.

How to watch Ittifaq vs Nassr online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through Sky Sports Football YouTube and Shahid.

Team news & squads

Ittifaq team news

Ittifaq have no injury concerns ahead of this match. However, they will miss Saad Muhammad Misfer Al Mosa and Sanousi Hawsawi after the two defenders were given their marching orders in their last match.

Antonio Cazorla Reche likes to set his team up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with top-scorer Youssoufou Niakate leading the line as a sole striker.

He will be supported by Vitinho, Faisal Al-Ghamdi, and Mohammed Al Kuwaykibi.

Ittifaq possible XI: Victor; Al Muwallad, Tisserand, Velkovski, Al-Mowalad; Ozdemir, Mahnashi; Kuwaykibi, Vitinho, Al-Ghamdi, Niakate

Position Players Goalkeepers: Victor, Al-Saleh, Al-Haety, Al-Dawaa. Defenders: Tisserand, Velkovski, Khateeb, Al-Obaid, Masrahi, Ghazi, Al-Mowalad, Al-Khairy. Midfielders: Ozdemir, Mohannashi, F. Al-Ghamdi, Al-Najrani, Hazazi, H. Al-Ghamdi. Forwards: Al-Bloushi, Qarradi, Sliti, Vitinho, A. Al-Ghamdi, Al-Kuwaykibi, Quaison, Niakte, Al-Salem.

Al-Nassr team news

As always, Ronaldo will lead the line and will be supported by Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Anderson Talisca from the flanks. He scored in the last match and should look to find the net against the mid-table outfit again.

Apart from goalkeeper, David Ospina, everyone is available for selection.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Rossi; Al-Ghannam, Al-Oujami, Gonzalez, Konan; Gustavo; Talisca, Al-Sulaiheem, Al-Hassan, Ghareeb; Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rossi, Al-Aqidi, Al-Bukhari, Abdullah Defenders: Gonzalez, Al-Amri, Madu, Al-Oujami, Al-Fatil, Haqawi, Konan, Qasem, Qasheesh, Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal, Al-Mansour Midfielders: Gustavo, Al-Hassan, Al-Khaibari, Al-Sulaiheem, Talisca, Martinez, Al-Najei, Masharipov, Ghareeb, Yahya Forwards: Asiri, Ronaldo, Maran, Al-Nemer

Head-to-Head Record

In the past five matches, Al-Nassr have won twice, two matches have been drawn while Ittifaq have won on one occasion.

Date Match Competition January 2023 Al-Nassr 1-0 Ittifaq Saudi Pro League March 2022 Ittifaq 2-2 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League December 2021 Al-Nassr 1-0 Ittifaq King's Cup October 2021 Al-Nassr 0-1 Ittifaq Saudi Pro League March 2021 Ittifaq 1-1 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League

