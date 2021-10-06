Italy vs Spain: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Italy will be out to book their place at a shot at a second piece of silverware this year when they meet Spain in the first semi-final clash of the 2021 UEFA Nations League Finals in Milan.
Watch Italy vs Spain on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Roberto Mancini's side can add another honour to their Euro 2020 triumph, but must defeat Luis Enrique's visitors - who they edged in the final four of this year's championship in July.
Editors' Picks
- Barcelona-linked Martinez focused on Belgium but 'very proud' of Catalan roots
- The rise of the strike partnership: How front twos are taking over the Premier League
- Joe Gelhardt: Leeds' teenage goal machine who plays like Rooney
- All Of US: The U.S. Women's Soccer Show - Goal's new USWNT podcast heads into season two
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Italy vs Spain
|Date
|October 6, 2021
|Times
|2:45pm ET, 11:45am PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), this year's Nations League Finals soccer games can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|UniMas
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
Team news and rosters
|Position
|Italy roster
|Goalkeepers
|Sirigu, Donnarumma, Meret
|Defenders
|Di Lorenzo, Chiellini, Calabria, Dimarco, Emerson, Acerbi, Bonucci, Bastoni
|Midfielders
|Locatelli, Verratti, Pellegrini, Jorginho, Cristante, Barella, Bernardeschi
|Forwards
|Raspadori, Insigne, Berardi, Chiesa, Kean
With squad sizes reduced from the European Championship's extended parties, the Azzurri have nevertheless kept faith with the core of the side that lifted the trophy after penalty success against Spain and then England.
The lone player missing from the starting XI at Wembley's final is the injured Ciro Immobile, replaced by Moise Kean, while the uncapped Federico Dimarco is included in defence.
Predicted Italy starting XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Acerbi, .Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Berardi, Kean.
|Position
|Spain roster
|Goalkeepers
|De Gea, Sanchez, Simon
|Defenders
|Azpilicueta, Pau Torres, Martinez, Garcia, Reguilon, Porro, Alonso, Laporte
|Midfielders
|Busquets, Koke, Gavi, Roberto, Rodri, Fornals, Merino, Oyarzabal
|Forwards
|Gil, Pino, Ferran Torres, Sarabia
Luis Enrique has seen himself forced to chop and change to accommodate for injury ahead of this month's finals, with Marcos Llorente, Pedri and Brais Mendez all forced to withdraw from his consideration.
There have been call-ups for the uncapped duo of Yeremi Pino and Gavi, however, while other inexperienced faces Pedro Porro and Robert Sanchez give La Roja's team a youthful feel.
Predicted Spain starting XI: Simon; Azpilicueta, Pau Torres, Martinez, Alonso; Koke, Busquets, Rodri; Ferran Torres, Pino, Gil.
Recent results and head-to-head
Last five results
|Italy results
|Spain results
|Italy 5-0 Lithuania (Sep 8)
|Kosovo 0-2 Spain (Sep 8)
|Switzerland 0-0 Italy (Sep 5)
|Spain 4-0 Georgia (Sep 5)
|Italy 1-1 Bulgaria (Sep 2)
|Sweden 2-1 Spain (Sep 2)
|Italy 1 (3)-(2) 1 England (Jul 11)
|Italy 1 (4)-(2) 1 Spain (Jul 6)
|Italy 1 (4)-(2) 1 Spain (Jul 6)
|Switzerland 1 (1)-(3) 1 Spain (Jul 2)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|7/6/2021
|Italy 1 (4)-(2) 1 Spain
|9/2/2017
|Spain 3-0 Italy
|10/6/2016
|Italy 1-1 Spain
|6/27/2016
|Italy 2-0 Spain
|3/24/2016
|Italy 1-1 Spain