Italy vs Spain: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Italy will be out to book their place at a shot at a second piece of silverware this year when they meet Spain in the first semi-final clash of the 2021 UEFA Nations League Finals in Milan.

Roberto Mancini's side can add another honour to their Euro 2020 triumph, but must defeat Luis Enrique's visitors - who they edged in the final four of this year's championship in July.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of team news and more.

Games Italy vs Spain Date October 6, 2021 Times 2:45pm ET, 11:45am PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Italy roster Goalkeepers Sirigu, Donnarumma, Meret Defenders Di Lorenzo, Chiellini, Calabria, Dimarco, Emerson, Acerbi, Bonucci, Bastoni Midfielders Locatelli, Verratti, Pellegrini, Jorginho, Cristante, Barella, Bernardeschi Forwards Raspadori, Insigne, Berardi, Chiesa, Kean

With squad sizes reduced from the European Championship's extended parties, the Azzurri have nevertheless kept faith with the core of the side that lifted the trophy after penalty success against Spain and then England.

The lone player missing from the starting XI at Wembley's final is the injured Ciro Immobile, replaced by Moise Kean, while the uncapped Federico Dimarco is included in defence.

Predicted Italy starting XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Acerbi, .Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Berardi, Kean.

Position Spain roster Goalkeepers De Gea, Sanchez, Simon Defenders Azpilicueta, Pau Torres, Martinez, Garcia, Reguilon, Porro, Alonso, Laporte Midfielders Busquets, Koke, Gavi, Roberto, Rodri, Fornals, Merino, Oyarzabal Forwards Gil, Pino, Ferran Torres, Sarabia

Luis Enrique has seen himself forced to chop and change to accommodate for injury ahead of this month's finals, with Marcos Llorente, Pedri and Brais Mendez all forced to withdraw from his consideration.

There have been call-ups for the uncapped duo of Yeremi Pino and Gavi, however, while other inexperienced faces Pedro Porro and Robert Sanchez give La Roja's team a youthful feel.

Predicted Spain starting XI: Simon; Azpilicueta, Pau Torres, Martinez, Alonso; Koke, Busquets, Rodri; Ferran Torres, Pino, Gil.

Recent results and head-to-head

Last five results

Italy results Spain results Italy 5-0 Lithuania (Sep 8) Kosovo 0-2 Spain (Sep 8) Switzerland 0-0 Italy (Sep 5) Spain 4-0 Georgia (Sep 5) Italy 1-1 Bulgaria (Sep 2) Sweden 2-1 Spain (Sep 2) Italy 1 (3)-(2) 1 England (Jul 11) Italy 1 (4)-(2) 1 Spain (Jul 6) Italy 1 (4)-(2) 1 Spain (Jul 6) Switzerland 1 (1)-(3) 1 Spain (Jul 2)

Head-to-head