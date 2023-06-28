Italy U21 vs Norway U21: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA U21 Championship match between Italy and Norway, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Italy U21 will be looking to register back-to-back wins in the UEFA U21 Championship, and with that book their place in the knockout phase when the Azzurri face Norway U21 on Wednesday.

The 3-2 win over Switzerland provided Paolo Nicolato's side with the much-required boost in Group D after they kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 loss against France.

It would be a three-way race to the quarter-finals in the group, with Norway out of the reckoning having recorded defeats against both Switzerland and France.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Italy U21 vs Norway U21 kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EDT Venue: Cluj Arena

The UEFA U21 Championship game between Italy and Norway is scheduled for June 28, 2023, at the Cluj Arena in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Italy U21 vs Norway U21 online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be televised on ViX+, CBS Golazo Network and UEFA.tv in the U.S.

Team news & squads

Italy U21 team news

Nicolato is expected to stick to most of the same personnel in a 3-5-2 arrangement, with Inter wing-back Raoul Bellanova on the right and one of Fabiano Parisi or Destiny Udogie on the left.

Wilfried Gnoto should continue alongside Pietro Pellegrini, though Lorenzo Colombo could fight for a spot up front, while Giorgio Scalvini and Sandro Tonali are likely to continue in the XI.

Italy U21 possible XI: Carnesecchi; Okoli, Lovato, Scalvini; Bellanova, Bove, Tonali, Ricci, Udogie; Gnonto, Pellegri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Caprile, Carnesecchi, Turati Defenders: Bellanova, Cambiaso, Cittadini, Lovato, Okoli, Parisi, Pirola, Scalvini, Udogie Midfielders: Bove, Esposito, Miretti, Ricci, Rovella, Tonali, Cambiaghi Forwards: Cancellieri, Colombo, Gnonto, Pellegri

Norway U21 team news

Kristoffer Klaesson is likely to continue in goal after Mads Christiansen had started in the previous encounter in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Salternitana forward Erik Botheim is expected to be flanked by Manchester City's Oscar Bobb and Club Brugge youngster Antonio Nusa.

Norway U21 possible XI: Klaesson; Sebulonsen, Daland, Heggheim, Hjelde; Kitolano, Mannsverk, Hove; Bobb, Botheim, Nusa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hendensted, Klaesson, Sandberg Defenders: Daland, Hjelde, Heggheim, Wolfe, Kamanzi, Rosler, Sebulonsen Midfielders: Bobb, Christensen, Evjen, Hove, Kitolano, Ceide, Mannsverk, Sahraoui, Solbakken, Zafeiris Forwards: Botheim, Jatta, Nusa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 22, 2018 Italy U21 1-1 Norway U21 U21 national team friendly June 11, 2013 Norway U21 1-1 Italy U21 UEFA U21 Championship June 5, 2005 Norway U21 1-0 Italy U21 UEFA U21 Championship September 3, 2004 Italy U21 2-0 Norway U21 UEFA U21 Championship

Useful links