Issahaku: Sporting Club announce deal with Ghana prodigy

Portuguese side Sporting Club have announced the signing of Ghana international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

The winger, who turned 18 in March, joins the Lions in a five-year deal with a staggering release clause of €60 million.

Article continues below

Signed from Ghanaian lower division side Steadfast, the teenager had a short loan spell with local Premier League outfit Dreams before leaving for Portugal in February to commence training with Sporting ahead of his 18th birthday.

“Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, 18, is a reinforcement for Sporting Clube de Portugal,” Sporting have announced on their official website.

“The footballer from Ghana has signed for five seasons and has a release clause of 60 million euros, having been presented this Wednesday at the Cristiano Ronaldo Academy in Alcochete.

“After making the transfer to the emblem of Alvalade official, Fatawu posed for the usual photographs, with the presence of Frederico Varandas, president of the Board of Directors, and spoke to the Sporting CP media.”

Issahaku made his senior Ghana debut last year at just 17 when he was handed a surprise start in a 2022 World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.

Recently, he featured for the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon and started in both legs as Ghana edged Nigeria in the World Cup play-offs earlier this month.

"I'm very happy to be here, it's fantastic. They welcomed me very well," Issahaku added.

"There are many differences between the football I was playing [in Ghana] and Sporting CP [and] it will make me grow more. Everyone [here] has helped me, telling me what I have to do.

"Ghanaians believe in me and I had opportunities very early. They made my dream possible and without that, I don't think I would be here.”

Last year, Issahaku, who was adjudged Best Player at the 2021 Africa U20 Cup of Nations tournament where Ghana won gold, came close to agreeing on a deal with German side Bayer Leverkusen, but it fell through at the last hour.