Ireland vs Gibraltar: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

The Republic of Ireland welcome Gibraltar to Dublin on Monday night, knowing that a victory is needed if they wish to keep their slim Euro 2024 qualification hopes alive.

The Boys in Green suffered a demoralising defeat away to Greece on Friday, and the pressure has since piled on head coach Stephen Kenny, who finds his team adrift with zero points in Group B.

Gibraltar, who have already lost heavily to Greece, the Netherlands and France in the group, will be aiming to spring an upset against Ireland, but the odds are firmly stacked against them, particularly with the Irish squad smarting from the manner of defeat in their last outing.

Ireland vs Gibraltar kick-off time

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45pm EDT Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

How to watch Ireland vs Gibraltar online - TV channels & live streams

Team news & squads

Ireland team news

Matt Doherty was shown a red card at the end of the defeat to Greece, so there will be an enforced change at right wing-back, with Preston North End utility man Alan Browne the most likely candidate to be called upon by Kenny.

The Ireland boss withdrew Will Smallbone, Adam Idah and Callum O'Dowda early on in the game against Greece, and he is expected to make a few changes to the starting team based on their performances.

Veteran campaigner James McClean may come in at left wing-back for his 100th cap, while Burnley striker Michael Obafemi will be pushing for a start in attack. West Brom captain Dara O'Shea could be called upon to replace Darragh Lenihan, who is relatively inexperienced at international level and was among those criticised following the second Greek goal on Friday.

Predicted Ireland starting lineup: Bazunu; Collins, Egan, O'Shea; Browne, McClean; Cullen, Molumby, Hendrick, Johnston; Ferguson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bazunu, Travers, Kelleher Defenders: Egan, O'Shea, Collins, Lenihan, Scales Midfielders: McClean, O'Dowda, Sykes, Hendrick, Browne, Cullen, Molumby, Knight, McGrath, Smallbone, Taylor, Johnston Forwards: Ferguson, Obafemi, Parrott, Idah

Gibraltar team news

Gibraltar may have lost 3-0 to France, but the margin of the defeat, coupled with the overall performance, has been a source of optimism, with the official national team's Twitter account declaring: "A brilliant effort from Gibraltar, who continuously frustrated the former world champions and held strong throughout the 90 [minutes]."

Veteran defender Roy Chipolina will captain the team, while 41-year-old Lee Casciaro is expected to lead the forward line once again, though Wycombe Wanderers forward Tjay De Barr will be pushing for a start.

As a result, Liam Walker was suspended for the France game and was not included in the most recent squad, but Cadiz youngster Nicholas Pozo is in line to feature.

Predicted Gibraltar starting lineup: Coleing; Sergeant, R. Chipolina, Lopes, Olivero, Britto; Ronan, Hartman, Pozo, El Hmidi; Casciaro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coleing, Banda, Hankins Defenders: R. Chipolina, J. Chipolina, Sergeant, Olivero, Annesley, Mouelhi, Britto, Jolley, Lopes, Santos, Hartman Midfielders: Hernandez, Ronan, Badr, Pozo, El Hmidi, Ballantine Forwards: Casciaro, De Barr, Coombes, Peacock

Ireland vs Gibraltar: Head-to-Head Record

Monday's meeting in Dublin will be the fifth game between Ireland and Gibraltar in history.

The Boys in Green have won all four games so far, posting an aggregate score of 14-0, with the first two fixtures accounting for the bulk of those goals.

Games between the sides in recent years have been slightly tighter, with Ireland only managing a 1-0 win in Gibraltar back in 2019 before winning 2-0 in the return fixture.

Date Match Competition June 10, 2019 Ireland 2-0 Gibraltar European Championship qualifier Mar 23, 2019 Gibraltar 0-1 Ireland European Championship qualifier Sep 4, 2015 Gibraltar 0-4 Ireland European Championship qualifier Oct 11, 2014 Ireland 7-0 Gibraltar European Championship qualifier

