Iraq U20 vs England U20: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U20 World Cup

How to watch the FIFA U20 World Cup match between Iraq and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Iraq take on England in their third group game of the ongoing U20 World Cup on Sunday at Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona in La Plata.

Ian Fosters' side will aim to end the group stage and qualify for the knockouts with a perfect record, having won the previous two matches against Tunisia and Uruguay.

Iraq, on the other hand, have faced back-to-back heavy defeats at the hands of Uruguay and Tunisia. The Asian team will aim to salvage a point at least and bow out of the competition with some pride.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details and more.

Iraq vs England kick-off time

Date: May 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 2pm ET Venue: Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona

The match between Iraq and England will kick off at 2pm ET at Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona.

How to watch Iraq vs England online - TV channels & live streams

fuboTV, Fox Sports 2, Fox Sports App/Website, Telemundo Desportes En Vivo Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Fox Sports 2 and available to stream live online through Fubo and the Fox Sports App/Website.

Team news & squads

Iraq team news

Iraq are missing Manchester United starlet Zidan Iqbal as Erik ten Hag refused to let him leave the club for international duty.

Emad Mohammed's side have no new injury concerns in their squad and will aim to end their campaign with a positive result.

Iraq possible XI: Rasetim; Hatem, Rasheed, Doulashi, Mahdi; Aoraha, Tofee; Tameemi, Shaheen, Amyn; Jameel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hassan, Kareem, Zaki Defenders: Ghasem, Doulashi, Hatem, Rasheed, Manie, Moussa, Mahdi Midfielders: Qasim, Aoraha, Sadq, Majed, Abdulkareem Forwards: Jameel, Ayoub, Amyn, Ali, Fadhil, Jassim,

England team news

Having qualified for the knockout stage, Foster could change the starting lineup against Iraq.

England possible XI: Beadle; Doyle, Humphreys, Edwards; Norton-Cuffy, Simons, Scott, Vale; Devine, Delap, Scarlett

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sharman-Lowe, Beadle, Cox Defenders: Norton-Cuffy, Doyle, Edwards, Humphreys, Hines-Samuels, Oyegoke, Quansah Midfielders: Chukwuemeka, Devine, Edozie, Gyabi, Vale, Scott, Simons Forwards: Scarlett, Joseph, Jebbison, Delap

Head-to-Head Record

The teams have met each other just once in the past at the U20 World Cup in 2013. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Date Match Competition 13/6/2023 England 2-2 Iraq U20 World Cup

Useful links