How to watch Iowa vs Xavier NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Xavier Musketeers (2-1) hit the road for a Friday showdown with the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Xavier enters the matchup sitting at 2–1, but the Musketeers are still trying to find their offensive rhythm. They’re putting up 69.3 points per game, a mark that sits near the bottom of Division I, and are shooting just 36.9% from the field overall. Their most recent outing didn’t go as planned — Xavier ran into a hot Santa Clara squad and came away on the wrong end of an 87–68 defeat.

Iowa, on the other hand, has opened the season in cruise control. The Hawkeyes are out to a 2–0 start and have been lights-out offensively, hitting 56.7% of their shots, the 7th-best percentage in the nation. In their latest appearance, Iowa handled its business with a 77–58 win over Western Illinois, continuing to look sharp on both ends of the court.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Iowa vs Xavier NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Iowa vs Xavier: Date and tip-off time

The Hawkeyes will face off against the Musketeers in an exciting NCAAM game on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Date Friday, November 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Carver-Hawkeye Arena Location Iowa City, Iowa

How to watch Iowa vs Xavier on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Xavier Musketeers live on FS1 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Iowa vs Xavier team news & key performers

Iowa Hawkeyes team news

Iowa is also navigating a coaching change after long-time head coach Fran McCaffery handed the reins to Ben McCollum, who built a strong résumé at Drake. Like Pitino, McCollum enters with a largely overhauled group, but he brought some familiar faces. Three former Drake standouts joined him in Iowa City: senior point guard Bennett Stirtz, junior guard Kael Combs, and senior forward Tavion Banks.

Banks (6-7, 215) has made an immediate impact, averaging 10.5 points and 3.5 boards in Iowa’s first two contests. The Hawkeyes also bulked up with Robert Morris transfer Alvary Folgueiras (6-10, 230), who posted 14.1 points and 8.1 rebounds last season and is contributing 12 points and 4.0 assists early on.

But the engine of this team is Stirtz. He was a star last year at Drake, putting up 19.2 points on 49.8% shooting with nearly 40% accuracy from deep. He’s taken that up a notch with the Hawkeyes, averaging 21.5 points on a blistering 62% from the floor, 50% from three, while also stuffing the stat sheet with 3.0 steals and 6.5 assists per game.

Xavier Musketeers team news

Sean Miller moved on to Texas after guiding Xavier to a 22–12 record and a 13–7 finish in the Big East last season, leaving the Musketeers in transition mode. Stepping in is former Minnesota and New Mexico boss Richard Pitino, who inherited a roster that needed an influx of transfers to stay competitive. Early signs showed this rebuild wouldn’t be a walk in the park, Xavier barely survived Marist (66–62) and Le Moyne (74–69), a clear indication that Pitino’s brand-new starting five still needs time to gel.

In Monday’s setback against Santa Clara, Roddie Anderson III put on a show with 29 points, and Tre Carroll chipped in 21, but their efforts weren’t nearly enough. Xavier’s defense never really clocked in, allowing the Broncos to shoot 55% and dominate the glass with a 12-rebound advantage. The Musketeers are also shorthanded: Gabriel Pozzato (6-7, 200), a key transfer who averaged 14.9 points while shooting 44.7% at Evansville last season, is sidelined after knee surgery. He’s expected to miss at least the first two months.