How to watch Iowa State vs St John's NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

No. 16 Iowa State (4-0) looks to keep its unblemished home streak alive on Monday as the Cyclones welcome No. 14 St. John’s (3-1) to Hilton Coliseum.

St. John’s arrives in Ames with a 3-1 record and a bit of momentum, having won three of its last five games dating back to the tail end of last season. The Red Storm were firing on all cylinders in their most recent outing, steamrolling Bucknell 97-49. Their lone setback of the new campaign came in a high-octane shootout with Alabama, where defense took a backseat to fireworks.

Iowa State, meanwhile, has come out of the gates red-hot. The Cyclones have pieced together a spotless 4-0 start, stacking four straight victories since last year. Their latest triumph, a commanding 96-57 win over St. Thomas, showcased their early-season dominance on both ends of the floor.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Iowa State vs St John's NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Iowa State vs St John's: Date and tip-off time

The Iowa State Cyclones will face off against the St John's Red Storm in an exciting NCAAM game on Monday, November 24, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET or 1:30 pm PT at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date Monday, November 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:30 pm ET or 1:30 pm PT Venue Michelob ULTRA Arena Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Iowa State vs St John's on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Iowa State Cyclones and the St John's Red Storm live on truTV nationally. Streaming options are available on DirecTV, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Iowa State vs St John's team news & key performers

Iowa State Cyclones team news

Iowa State, meanwhile, enters this matchup riding some serious momentum after a dominant win over Stonehill, a game where Tamin Lipsey poured in 23 points. Lipsey, the Cyclones’ battle-tested 6’1” senior point guard, has been a foundational piece since stepping on campus. In an era where rosters are constantly reshuffled through the portal, he’s been a rare constant. This year, he’s operating at an elite level, averaging 19.0 points and 5.3 assists per outing.

Iowa State’s frontcourt punch comes from Joshua Jefferson, their top interior threat. After starting his college career at Saint Mary’s, Jefferson has carved out a major role in Ames, now delivering 18.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game as a physical 6’9”, 240-pound senior. The Cyclones' third scoring option is Milan Momcilovic, a skilled 6’8” junior who can stretch the floor and get buckets inside, contributing 15.3 points per game.

St John's Red Storm team news

In St. John’s latest outing, Ian Jackson stole the show, dropping 20 points in the blowout win over Bucknell. The highly touted transfer from North Carolina, where he earned ACC All-Freshman honors after averaging 11.6 points per game, has taken his game up another notch. Jackson is now putting up 14.5 points per contest, and he’s doing it while logging just 18.5 minutes a night, which makes his production even more eye-catching.

The Red Storm have another pro prospect in Zuby Ejiofor, a bruising 6’9”, 245-pound senior who’s off to a strong start with 15.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. But the team’s go-to scorer early on has been Bryce Hopkins. The 6’7” senior, known for his versatility and ability to score from all three levels, is pacing St. John’s with 15.5 points per game after making the move from Providence.