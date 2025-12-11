How to watch Iowa State vs Iowa NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Iowa State Cyclones will square off against the Iowa Hawkeyes to start the pivotal NCAAM game on December 11, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

Iowa has an 8-1 record going into this game, while the Iowa State Cyclones are unbeaten at 9-0. Iowa State averages 94.6 points per game, while Iowa averages 79.9. Iowa is allowing somewhat fewer points per game (62.6) than Iowa State (64.6).

The Hawkeyes shoot 51.7% from the field, compared to the Cyclones' 54.9%. Iowa State outperforms Iowa with 32.1 rebounds per game compared to Iowa's 27.7. The Hawkeyes average 16.8 assists per game, while the Cyclones average 19.2.

Iowa State Cyclones vs Iowa Hawkeyes: Date and tip-off time

The Iowa State Cyclones and the Iowa Hawkeyes will meet in an exciting NCAAM game on December 11, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

Date December 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Hilton Coliseum Location Ames, Iowa

How to watch Iowa State Cyclones vs Iowa Hawkeyes on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Iowa Hawkeyes live on:

TV channel: FS1

FS1 Streaming service: Fubo

Iowa State Cyclones team news

Milan Momcilovic is shooting 85.7% from the free-throw line and 54.2% from the field while averaging 18.3 points per game.

Joshua Jefferson averages 6.7 rebounds per game, comprising 4.9 defensive and 1.8 offensive rebounds.

Tamin Lipsey averages just 0.7 turnovers per game while providing 5.7 assists in 31.0 minutes per game.

Iowa Hawkeyes team news

Bennett Stirtz is in the lead with 18.8 points per game, shooting effectively at 80.0% from the free-throw line and 50.5% from the field.

Cam Manyawu averages 4.3 rebounds per game, of which 2.6 are defensive and 1.8 are on the offensive glass.

Tavion Banks shoots a reliable 55.3% from the field and contributes 8.6 points, 1.0 assist, and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Iowa State Cyclones and Iowa Hawkeyes head-to-head record

Iowa State has won three of the last five head-to-head games, including the last two with impressive offensive performances, so this matchup may once again favor them. Iowa has demonstrated its ability to rally, as evidenced by its convincing 105-77 victory in 2020.

However, their recent defeats indicate that they would find it difficult to keep up with Iowa State's speed and scoring balance. Iowa State may be able to take control of the game early if it maintains its current level of offensive efficiency. Iowa, on the other hand, will need to put up a strong defense and shoot consistently to avoid falling behind once more.