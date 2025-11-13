How to watch Iowa State vs Drake NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Drake women's basketball team is gearing up for a busy stretch of in-state rivalry games, starting with a road trip to face the Iowa Hawkeyes, followed by a home clash against Iowa State next Thursday.

The Bulldogs opened their campaign in impressive fashion, rolling past Eastern Illinois 83-65 on the road to secure their 11th consecutive season-opening win. However, their momentum stalled in their home debut, where they fell to Creighton, ending a four-game streak of home-opening victories.

On the other side, Iowa enters the week ranked No. 21 in the latest AP Poll and sits at 2-0 after convincing home wins over Southern and Evansville. The Hawkeyes absolutely dismantled UE in their most recent outing, cruising to a 119-43 blowout.

Historically, Iowa holds the upper hand in the all-time series, leading 31-25. The Bulldogs have struggled in recent matchups, dropping seven straight to the Hawkeyes, with their last victory dating back to 2016. Drake will also look to snap a long drought in Iowa City, where it hasn’t tasted victory since 2001.

Iowa State vs Drake: Date and tip-off time

The Iowa State Hawkeyes will face off against the Drake Bulldogs in an exciting NCAAW game on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Date Thursday, November 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT Venue Carver-Hawkeye Arena Location Iowa City, Iowa

How to watch Iowa State vs Drake on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Iowa State Hawkeyes and the Drake Bulldogs live on Big Ten Network nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Iowa State Hawkeyes vs Drake Bulldogs team news & key performers

Iowa State Hawkeyes team news

The Iowa Hawkeyes come into the week sitting at No. 21 in the latest AP Poll, and they've looked every bit the part of a ranked team. Off to a 2-0 start, Iowa has cruised through its opening slate, dismantling Southern in its season debut before completely overwhelming Evansville in a 119-43 rout that looked more like a scrimmage than a contest.

Historically, the Hawkeyes have had the upper hand in this in-state rivalry, leading the all-time series 31-25. The Drake Bulldogs have dropped seven straight to Iowa, with their last victory in the matchup coming back in 2016. To find Drake’s last win in Iowa City, you’d have to dig all the way back to 2001, a stat they’ll be desperate to change this week.

Adding another layer to the rivalry is the coaching connection: Jan Jensen, a proud Drake alum, is now in her second season at the helm for Iowa after spending years as a trusted assistant in the Hawkeye program. In just two seasons, Jensen has guided the Hawkeyes to a 25-11 record, and she's proving that her roots in Des Moines haven't dulled her competitive edge one bit.

Drake Bulldogs team news

Freshman guard Anna Becker wasted no time making her mark for Drake, earning MVC Freshman of the Week honors after a standout collegiate debut. Becker poured in 22 points against Eastern Illinois, becoming the first Bulldog newcomer to notch 20 or more points in a game since Katie Dinnebier achieved the feat in her rookie campaign.

Senior guard Abbie Aalsma picked up the season’s first MVC Player of the Week award following an impressive start. Across Drake’s opening two games, Aalsma averaged 22.5 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.0 steals, shooting a blistering 55% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc.