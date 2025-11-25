How to watch Iowa State vs Creighton NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Iowa State Cyclones and Creighton Bluejays square off Tuesday in a neutral-site showdown at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Iowa State has come flying out of the gates, tearing through its opening four contests and stacking up four convincing wins. The Cyclones opened their campaign on November 3 with a dominant 88-50 thumping of Fairleigh Dickinson, setting the tone for a strong early stretch.

Creighton, meanwhile, has pieced together a solid 3-1 start, with their only stumble coming against a top-tier opponent. The Bluejays opened with a comfortable 92-76 victory over South Dakota before running into a buzzsaw on November 11, falling 90-63 on the road to Gonzaga.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Iowa State vs Creighton NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Iowa State vs Creighton: Date and tip-off time

The Iowa State Cyclones will face off against the Creighton Bluejays in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET or 11:00 am PT at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Date Tuesday, November 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET or 11:00 am PT Venue Michelob ULTRA Arena Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch Iowa State vs Creighton on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Iowa State Cyclones and Creighton Bluejays live on truTV nationally. Streaming options are available on DirecTV Stream, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Iowa State vs Creighton team news & key performers

Iowa State Cyclones team news

In Monday’s clash with St. John’s, Iowa State found itself down 45–43 at the break but clawed its way back with a resilient 40–37 second-half surge, ultimately escaping with a nail-biting 83–82 win. Milan Momcilovic led the charge, pouring in 23 points and grabbing three rebounds. Joshua Jefferson delivered a strong two-way outing as well, finishing with 17 points, eight boards, and three assists. Tamin Lipsey chipped in 16 points and five dimes, helping the Cyclones grind out the victory.

Creighton Bluejays team news

Creighton, meanwhile, had its hands full against Baylor on Monday. The Bluejays trailed 44–36 heading into halftime and, despite slightly tightening things up with a 38–37 edge after the break, couldn’t quite close the gap in an 81–74 defeat. Hudson Greer paced Creighton’s scoring effort with 16 points and three rebounds in 23 minutes. Josh Dix turned in a versatile showing with 15 points, six assists, and three boards, while Nik Graves added 12 points, four assists, and three rebounds across 30 minutes of action.