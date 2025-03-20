How to watch today's Iowa State Cyclones vs Lipscomb Bisons basketball NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Iowa State vs Lipscomb Bisons NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones (24-9) and No. 14 Lipscomb Bisons (25-9) will battle on Friday with a trip to the NCAA Tournament's second round at stake.

Lipscomb has been one of the hottest teams in the country, winning both the Atlantic Sun regular-season and tournament titles while suffering just one loss since January. This marks only the second NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, with their first coming in 2018. Now, the Bisons aim to secure their first-ever tournament victory.

Iowa State, fresh off a Sweet 16 run last season, is no stranger to the pressure of March Madness. The Cyclones have relied on a balanced attack and a tenacious defense throughout the season, making them a formidable opponent in this opening-round matchup.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Iowa State Cyclones vs. the Lipscomb Bisons basketball NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Iowa State Cyclones vs Lipscomb Bisons basketball: Date and tip-off time

The Cyclones and the Bisons will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date Friday, March 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Iowa State Cyclones vs Lipscomb Bisons basketball on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cyclones and the Bisons on:

TV Channel: TNT

Streaming service: Sling TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Iowa State Cyclones team news & key performers

Curtis Jones spearheads Iowa State's offensive production, leading the team with 17.1 points per game while also contributing 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Joshua Jefferson is the Cyclones' top rebounder, pulling down 7.4 boards per contest, while Keshon Gilbert orchestrates the offense with a team-high 4.1 assists per game.

Jones is also the Cyclones’ most prolific deep threat, connecting on 2.6 three-pointers per game. Defensively, Tamin Lipsey sets the tone with 2.1 steals per contest, and Dishon Jackson provides rim protection with 1.1 blocks per game.

Lipscomb Bisons news & key performers

For Lipscomb, Jacob Ognacevic has been the go-to scorer all season, averaging an impressive 20.1 points while also leading the team in rebounding with 8.1 boards per game. Joe Anderson serves as the Bisons’ primary playmaker, dishing out 3.9 assists per game while also adding 12.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Anderson is also Lipscomb’s most dangerous shooter from beyond the arc, knocking down 2.2 three-pointers per game. On defense, he leads the Bisons in steals with 2.3 per contest, while Charlie Williams is the team’s top shot-blocker with 0.5 rejections per game.