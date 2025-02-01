How to watch today's Iowa State Cyclones vs Kansas State Wildcats NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Iowa State vs Kansas State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Kansas State Wildcats (9-11) will look to snap a six-game road losing streak when they square off against the No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones (17-3) on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET.

The Wildcats are coming off back-to-back victories, most recently dominating Oklahoma State at home on Wednesday. With that win, Kansas State improved to 9-11 overall and sits in a tie for 11th place in the Big 12 with a 3-6 conference record.

Meanwhile, Iowa State had their two-game winning run halted after falling on the road to Arizona on Monday. The Cyclones dropped to 17-3 overall and currently share third place in the Big 12 with a 7-2 conference mark.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Iowa State Cyclones vs. the Kansas State Wildcats NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Iowa State Cyclones vs Kansas State Wildcats: Date and tip-off time

The Iowa State Cyclones and the Kansas State Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

Date Saturday, February 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue James H. Hilton Coliseum Location Ames, Iowa

How to watch Iowa State Cyclones vs Kansas State Wildcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Iowa State Cyclones and Kansas State Wildcats on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Iowa State Cyclones vs Kansas State Wildcats play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Iowa State Cyclones team news & key performers

On the Cyclones’ side, Keshon Gilbert led the charge with 17 points and six rebounds in their loss to Arizona. Milan Momcilovic has been a key contributor, averaging 10.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, though he remains sidelined indefinitely after undergoing hand surgery on January 11.

Gilbert leads Iowa State's scoring effort with 15.6 points, adding 3.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Tamin Lipsey puts up 10.4 points while dishing out three assists and averaging 2.3 steals. Joshua Jefferson has been a force in the paint with 12.9 points and 8.1 rebounds, while Curtis Jones leads the team with 18.1 points per game and contributes 4.6 rebounds.

For Iowa State to stay dominant, they’ll need valuable minutes from Dishon Jackson (9.2 points, five rebounds), as well as Nojus Indrusaitis, Brandton Chatfield, and Nate Heise.

Kansas State Wildcats team news & key performers

Brendan Hausen spearheaded the Wildcats’ offense in their latest triumph, racking up 18 points against Oklahoma State. David N'Guessan leads the squad in scoring, averaging 12.3 points and seven rebounds per game. Hausen contributes 12 points per contest, while Coleman Hawkins fills the stat sheet with 10.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. Dug McDaniel chips in with 9.8 points and 4.2 assists.

For Kansas State to compete, they'll need solid performances from Max Jones, C.J. Jones, Macaleab Rich, Ugonna Onyenso, and David Castillo. The team has been without Achor Achor, who was dismissed in December for conduct detrimental to the program.