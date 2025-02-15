How to watch today's Iowa State Cyclones vs Cincinnati Bearcats NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Iowa State vs Cincinnati NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Cincinnati Bearcats (15-9) aim to keep their three-game winning streak alive as they hit the road to face the No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones (19-5) on Saturday at James H. Hilton Coliseum.

Cincinnati endured a rough stretch in January, but outside of that slump, they’ve been a steady presence in the win column. They kicked off the season with a 10-1 run, with their only setback coming against Villanova. Along the way, they notched victories over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Morehead State, Nicholls State, Northern Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Alabama State, Howard, Xavier, Dayton, and Grambling.

Iowa State has also had a strong season, though they hit a three-game skid earlier this month. Besides that rough patch, the Cyclones have been dominant. They opened the year 15-1, with their only loss in that span coming against Auburn on November 25. Otherwise, they strung together wins over Mississippi Valley State, Kansas City, IUPUI, Dayton, Colorado, Marquette, Jackson State, Iowa, Omaha, Morgan State, Baylor, Utah, Texas Tech, and Kansas.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Iowa State Cyclones vs. the Cincinnati Bearcats NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Iowa State Cyclones vs Cincinnati Bearcats: Date and tip-off time

The Iowa State Cyclones and the Cincinnati Bearcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

Date Saturday, February 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Reed Arena Location College Station, Texas

How to watch Iowa State Cyclones vs Cincinnati Bearcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Cincinnati Bearcats on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Iowa State Cyclones vs Cincinnati Bearcats play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Iowa State Cyclones team news & key performers

The Cyclones have regained momentum, securing back-to-back wins, including their most recent victory over UCF on the road. They established control early, building a nine-point first-half lead before heading into halftime up by three. UCF never got any closer, as Iowa State took command after the break. Keshon Gilbert led the scoring effort with 15 points, while Joshua Jefferson added 13. Tamin Lipsey and Curtis Jones also chipped in with 11 and 10 points, respectively. The Cyclones’ bench made a big impact, outscoring UCF’s reserves 25-14, while they also controlled the boards, winning the rebounding battle 41-32.

Cincinnati Bearcats news & key performers

The Bearcats have been on fire offensively during their current winning streak. After struggling to crack 60 points per game in their first 10 conference matchups, they’ve now averaged over 87 points per contest in their last three. Jizzle James led the charge in their latest victory over Utah, exploding for a career-high 25 points. Josh Reed also set a personal best, dropping 13 points, while Aziz Bandaogo recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Cincinnati dominated the glass, outrebounding Utah 41-29, while also shooting 49% from the field and an impressive 50% from three-point range.