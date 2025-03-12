How to watch today's Iowa State Cyclones vs Cincinnati Bearcats NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Iowa State vs Cincinnati NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 5 seed Iowa State Cyclones (23-8) will square off against the No. 13 seed Cincinnati Bearcats in a Big 12 Tournament showdown on Wednesday at the T-Mobile Center.

Cincinnati opened tournament play with a dominant performance against Oklahoma State, using a strong second half to cruise to a convincing 19-point win. Despite struggling from beyond the arc—hitting just 26.1% from deep—the Bearcats still found plenty of offensive success, shooting 47.8% from the field.

Meanwhile, Iowa State enters the tournament with high aspirations and plenty of momentum. The Cyclones are coming off a commanding defensive showcase on the road, holding Kansas State to just 57 points in a blowout victory. Their defensive pressure was suffocating, limiting Kansas State to a dismal 37.7% shooting from the floor and an ice-cold 9.5% from three-point range—allowing only two makes on 21 attempts from deep.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Iowa State Cyclones vs. the Cincinnati Bearcats NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Iowa State Cyclones vs Cincinnati Bearcats: Date and tip-off time

The Iowa State Cyclones and the Cincinnati Bearcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Date Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT Venue T-Mobile Center Location Kansas City, Missouri

How to watch Iowa State Cyclones vs Cincinnati Bearcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cyclones and the Bearcats on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Iowa State Cyclones team news & key performers

For Iowa State, Curtis Jones has been the go-to scorer, leading the team in both points per game and field goal percentage. In their first meeting with Cincinnati this season, Jones poured in 22 points. Keshon Gilbert has been the team's top playmaker, dishing out 4.2 assists per contest, while Joshua Jefferson leads in both rebounding and steals. Dishon Jackson has been a force in the paint, averaging over a block per game. On the injury front, the Cyclones will be without Gilbert.

Cincinnati Bearcats news & key performers

Day Day Thomas led the charge with 21 points, three rebounds, and two assists, while four different players chipped in 13 points each in the win against Oklahoma State. Dillon Mitchell also made his presence felt with a massive double-double, tallying 18 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists. The Bearcats forced Oklahoma State into 24 turnovers, showcasing their aggressive defence en route to improving their season record to 18-14. Cincinnati will be missing Connor Hickman and Tyler McKinley.