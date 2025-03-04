How to watch today's Iowa State Cyclones vs BYU Cougars NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Iowa State vs BYU NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The 23rd-ranked BYU Cougars (21-8) hit the road to take on the 10th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones (22-7), riding the momentum of three consecutive road victories.

Meanwhile, the No. 23 BYU Cougars are eyeing a potential upset over No. 10 Iowa State in a highly anticipated Tuesday night clash. Riding the momentum of a six-game winning streak, BYU has turned heads with statement victories over Kansas and Arizona State, proving they can go toe-to-toe with the Big 12’s elite.

Iowa State (22-7, 12-6) comes into this matchup fresh off an 84-67 win over Arizona, where they set the tone early, carrying a 43-30 lead into halftime before sealing the deal with a 41-point second half. The Cyclones put on an offensive clinic, knocking down 50% of their shots from the floor, an impressive 52.4% from beyond the arc, and converting 82.6% of their free throws. Milan Momcilovic paced the team with 17 points and three assists, while Tamin Lipsey chipped in with 15 points and eight assists.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Iowa State Cyclones vs. the BYU Cougars NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Iowa State Cyclones vs BYU Cougars: Date and tip-off time

The Iowa State Cyclones and the BYU Cougars will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

Date Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue James H. Hilton Coliseum Location Ames, Iowa

How to watch Iowa State Cyclones vs BYU Cougars on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Iowa State Cyclones and the BYU Cougars on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Curtis Jones has been a key contributor for Iowa State, averaging 16.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, while Keshon Gilbert has added 13.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. As a team, the Cyclones are shooting 47.8% from the field, 75% from the charity stripe, and 35.4% from deep this season.

BYU Cougars news & key performers

For BYU, Richie Saunders has led the charge, putting up 15.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per contest, while Egor Demin has been a well-rounded playmaker, averaging 10.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.7 assists. The Cougars have been efficient on offense, connecting on 48.8% of their field goals, 68.1% of their free throws, and an impressive 37.8% from three-point range.