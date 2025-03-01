How to watch today's Iowa State Cyclones vs Arizona Wildcats NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Iowa State vs Arizona NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones (21-7) are looking to keep their momentum rolling at home, where they’ve won three straight games. They'll face a tough test against the No. 22 Arizona Wildcats (19-9), with tipoff set for 9 pm ET on Saturday.

The Wildcats have had an up-and-down campaign, experiencing some hot stretches but also a few rough patches. Arizona stumbled out of the gates, starting the season 4-5 with losses to Wisconsin, Duke, Oklahoma, West Virginia, and UCLA. However, they found their rhythm, bouncing back with a 13-1 stretch, during which their only loss came against Texas Tech. They notched victories over Samford, Central Michigan, TCU, Cincinnati, West Virginia, UCF, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Colorado, Iowa State, Arizona State, BYU, and Texas Tech during that time.

Lately, though, the Wildcats have hit another rough patch, going 1-3 in their last four contests. Their lone win came against Baylor, while they suffered defeats to Kansas State, Houston, and BYU. Heading into this matchup, Arizona holds a 19-9 overall record through 28 games.

The Cyclones were on fire in the early part of the season, winning 17 of their first 19 games with victories over MS Valley State, Kansas City, IUPUI, Dayton, Colorado, Marquette, Jackson State, Iowa, Omaha, Morgan State, Colorado, Baylor, Utah, Texas Tech, Kansas, UCF, and Arizona State. However, since late January, things have taken a turn, as they’ve gone 4-5 in their last nine outings.

During that stretch, Iowa State managed wins against TCU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Colorado, but they've also taken some tough losses to Arizona, Kansas State, Kansas, Houston, and Oklahoma State. Now sitting at 21-7 on the season, the Cyclones will look to steady the ship with a crucial win at home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Iowa State Cyclones vs. the Arizona Wildcats NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Iowa State Cyclones vs Arizona Wildcats: Date and tip-off time

The Iowa State Cyclones vs the Arizona Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

Date Saturday, March 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue James H. Hilton Coliseum Location Ames, Iowa

How to watch Iowa State Cyclones vs Arizona Wildcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona Wildcats on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Iowa State Cyclones vs Arizona Wildcats play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Iowa State Cyclones team news & key performers

The Cyclones struggled in their last game, falling short on offense. Joshua Jefferson led the way with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Nate Heise added 13 points and six boards. Curtis Jones chipped in 11 points and four rebounds, but Iowa State will need to tighten up defensively after giving up 74 points in their last outing.

Arizona Wildcats news & key performers

In their last contest, Caleb Love led the charge with 23 points and seven assists, while Tobe Awaka contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds. Henri Veesaar added 12 points and seven boards, helping Arizona secure the win. The Wildcats have been solid defensively, allowing just 70.3 PPG, and they’ll need another strong effort on that end of the floor if they want to take down Iowa State.