How to watch today's Iowa Hawkeyes vs Michigan State Spartans NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Iowa vs Michigan State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Michigan State Spartans (24-5) will aim to extend their winning streak to six games and secure the outright Big Ten championship when they travel to Iowa Hawkeyes (15-14) for their final conference road game on Thursday, March 6. The matchup will take place at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

Michigan State enters the contest with a strong 24-5 overall record, boasting a 15-3 mark in Big Ten play, which currently places them atop the conference standings. The Spartans started the season on a high note, winning 18 of their first 20 games, with their only losses coming against Kansas and Memphis. However, they encountered a brief slump, dropping three of their next four games. Since then, they have regained momentum, stringing together five consecutive victories. In their most recent outing against Wisconsin, the Spartans trailed by two points at halftime but mounted a strong second-half performance to claim a 71-62 victory.

On the other hand, Iowa has endured a challenging season, holding a 15-14 overall record with a 6-12 conference record, placing them 15th in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes started the year promisingly at 7-1 before suffering back-to-back losses. They rebounded by winning five of their next six games, only to struggle in the following stretch, dropping three in a row. Over their last ten matchups, they have managed just three wins. In their most recent game against Northwestern, Iowa trailed by four points at halftime and remained within striking distance in the second half. However, they were unable to complete the comeback, ultimately falling 68-57.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. the Michigan State Spartans NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Michigan State Spartans: Date and tip-off time

The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan State Spartans will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Date Thursday, March 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Carver-Hawkeye Arena Location Iowa City, Iowa

How to watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs Michigan State Spartans on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. the Michigan State Spartans on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Iowa Hawkeyes vs Michigan State Spartans play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Iowa's matchup against Northwestern last Friday saw the Hawkeyes trailing 30-26 at halftime. Unfortunately, they were unable to close the gap, as Northwestern outpaced them 38-31 in the second half, resulting in a 68-57 loss. Drew Thelwell led the scoring effort with 14 points, three assists, one rebound, and one steal. The only other Hawkeye to reach double figures was Josh Dix, who contributed 10 points, four rebounds, and two assists in 34 minutes on the floor.

Michigan State Spartans news & key performers

Against Wisconsin on Sunday, Michigan State found itself down by two points at the break but came alive in the second half, outscoring the Badgers 39-28 to secure the win. Leading the charge was Jaden Akins, who delivered a standout performance with 19 points, eight rebounds, and one assist. Jaxon Kohler recorded a double-double, contributing 10 points, 16 rebounds, and two assists, while Jase Richardson chipped in with 11 points, six assists, and five boards in 21 minutes of action.