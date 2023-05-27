Inter vs Atalanta: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter will face Atalanta in a Serie A encounter at San Siro on Saturday.

The Nerazzurri won their last game against Atalanta in Serie A (3-2), and they could do the league double against them for the first time since 2014-15. They have scored seven goals in their last two Serie A home games and head into this fixture after beating Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia final.

Meanwhile, Atalanta also beat Verona 3-1 in their last league outing and will hope to get the better of the hosts to keep their top-four hopes alive. However, they must improve their performance at the back, as they have conceded at least one goal in each of their last six away league games.

All eyes will be on Edin Dzeko and Luis Muriel as they have often brought out their best while facing each other. While the Bosnian has scored nine goals against Atalanta in Serie A, more than he has against any other opponent in the competition, including a brace in the reverse fixture, Muriel has scored five goals against Inter in the domestic competition.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Inter vs Atalanta kick-off time

Date: May 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm BST Venue: San Siro

How to watch Inter vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ and streamed live here.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Inter will miss Milan Skriniar (back) and Henrikh Mkhitaryan (thigh) while Roberto Gagliardini remains suspended after he was given the marching orders against Napoli.

Whereas, Andre Onana will replace Samir Handanovic between the sticks after the latter started in the Coppa final against Fiorentina.

Inter possible XI: Onana; Darmian, De Vrij, Acerbi; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Gosens; Martinez, Dzeko

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Handanovic, Cordaz Defenders: Bastoni, Acerbi, Dimarco, Fontanarosa, Dalbert, De Vrij, Bellanova, Darmian, Zanotti, D'Ambrosio. Midfielders: Brozovic, Asllani, Barella, Calhanoglu, Dumfries, Carboni, Gosens. Forwards: Correa, Martinez, Lukaku, Dzeko.

Atalanta team news

Atalanta will miss Davide Zappacosta, Matteo Ruggeri, Jose Luis Palomino, Brandon Soppy, Hans Hateboer and Duvan Zapata with injuries.

However, Jeremie Boga has returned to training and could feature in the squad. Whereas, Ademola Lookman and Luis Muriel might start upfront.

Atalanta possible XI: Sportiello; Toloi, Djimsiti, Scalvini; Muratore, De Roon, Koopmeiners, Maehle; Pasalic; Lookman, Hojlund

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musso, Sportiello, Rossi. Defenders: Scalvini, Demiral, Djimsiti, Okoli, Toloi, Maehle. Midfielders: De Roon, Koopmeiners, Ederson, Muratore, Pasalaic. Forwards: Vorlicky, Lookman, Hojlund, Muriel, Boga.

Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings, Inter have won three times, while two matches have ended in draws.

Date Match Competition 01/02/2023 Inter 1-0 Atalanta Coppa Italia 13/11/2022 Atalanta 2-3 Inter Serie A 17/01/2022 Atalanta 0-0 Inter Serie A 25/09/2021 Inter 2-2 Atalanta Serie A 09/03/2021 Inter 1-0 Atalanta Serie A

