Inter Miami vs Orlando City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Inter Miami and Orlando, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Orlando City will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak in the MLS when they go to the DRV PNK Stadium to face Inter Miami on Saturday evening.

Both teams are currently outside the Eastern Conference playoffs, with the hosts in 11th place and the visitors one spot higher, in 10th.

Inter Miami had a horrible start to the MLS season, losing six games in a row from the middle of March to the end of April, but their performances have just begun to improve.

The Herons recorded five straight victories in all competitions until they ran into trouble against Nashville SC last time out, in a game in which they never truly threatened their opponents.

Phil Neville's side lost 2-1 at GEODIS Park, although the score is a bit flattering given that their opponents were on top for most of the game, and a much-improved effort will be required this weekend.

Orlando City will be relieved to be back on the road this weekend after struggling at home last time, drawing 1-1 with New York City FC after Gabriel Segal grabbed a late equaliser.

The Lions have the worst home record of any team in the Western Conference, but they have been excellent on the road, losing only one away game to this year, against CF Montreal earlier this month.

Oscar Pareja's team has now gone three games without a win in the MLS, and they also went out of the US Open Cup against Charlotte Independence, failing to register a single chance on goal.

Inter Miami vs Orlando kick-off time

Date: May 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: DRV PNK Stadium

Inter Miami and Orlando City face off on May 20 at DRV PNK Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Inter Miami vs Orlando online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami team news

For Inter Miami, Robbie Robinson and Gregore have been ruled out and remain on the treatment table. Leonardo Campana may be dropped having failed to score in the last three games.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; McVey, Sailor, Miller; Neville, Arroyo, Ulloa, Negri; Cremaschi, Taylor, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers Callender, Marsman Defenders Negri, McVey, Y edlin, Kryvtsov, Sailor Midfielders Mota, Gregore, Pizarro, Ulloa, Jean, Duke, Cremaschi, Neville, Duke Forwards Martinez, Lassiter, Campana

Orlando team news

Orlando City has Luca Petrasso unavailable for selection. It is in defence where they have impressed thus far, and Pareja will have to set up an altered back-four featuring Micaheal Halliday, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, and Kyle Smith. Rodrigo Schlegel may be dropped from the lineup.

Orlando City possible XI: Gallese; Halliday, Antonio, Jansson, Smith; Araujo, Cartagena, Angulo, Torres, Gonzalez; Kara

Position Players Goalkeepers Gallese, Stajduhar Defenders Salim, Schlegel, Jansson, Williams, Carlos, Petrasso, Santos, Smith, Midfielders Araujo, Cartagena, Martins, Thorhallsson, Rivera, Pereyra, Loyola, Mohammed, McGuire. Forwards Ojeda, Gonzalez, Angulo, Torres, Kara, Enrique, Lynn.

Head-to-Head Record

Over their last five games, Orlando City have held the slight lead on Inter Miami with two wins to Miami's one. The last game ended in a 4-1 win for Inter Miami.

