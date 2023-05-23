Inter Miami vs Nashville: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch US Open Cup

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Inter Miami and Nashville, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami has a chance to avenge last week's away loss to Nashville SC when the clubs meet for the second time in six days on Tuesday, this time at home in the Round of 16 of the United States Open Cup.

Miami is incredibly anxious for a win after losing 2-1 at Nashville on Wednesday and 3-1 at home to Orlando City on Saturday. Inter Miami failed to have a single shot in the first half of both games.

It won't be any easier the second time against Nashville, which is second in the Eastern Conference and on an eight-game winning run.

Nashville is coming off a 2-1 away win against Charlotte on Saturday, leading the conference with a goal difference of +10.

Last time out in the US Open Cup, Inter Miami defeated Charleston Battery 1-0, thanks to an own goal from Sebastian Palma. On the other hand, Nashville got the better of FC Dallas at Geodis Park, defeating the Toros 2-0.

The winner of Tuesday’s game advances to the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals and would play the winner of the Birmingham Legion vs. Charlotte FC game.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Inter Miami vs Nashville kick-off time

Date: May 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: DRV PNK Stadium

Nashville and Inter Miami face off on May 23 at DRV PNK Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Inter Miami vs Nashville online - TV channels & live streams

CBS Golazo Network Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through CBS Golazo Network.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami team news

For Inter Miami, Noah Allen, Ian Fray and Gregore have been ruled out and remain on the treatment table. Leonardo Campana and Josef Martinez may start together.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Miller; Sailor; Arroyo, Ruiz, Cremaschi, Stefanelli; Campana, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers Callender, Marsman Defenders Negri, McVey, Y edlin, Kryvtsov, Sailor Midfielders Mota, Gregore, Pizarro, Ulloa, Jean, Duke, Cremaschi, Neville, Duke Forwards Martinez, Lassiter, Campana

Nashville team news

Nashville SC will once again be without Nick DePuy who is yet to feature for the Music this season.

Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Moore, McNaughton, Maher, Lovitz; McCarty, Godoy, Muyi, Mukhtar; Shaffelburg, Bunbury

Position Players Goalkeepers Willis, Pannico Defenders Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz, Wyke, Bauer, Longmire, Moore Midfielders Gregus, Godoy, Shaffelburg, Picault, McCarty, Muyl, Perry, Washington, Haakenson, Leal Forwards Mukhtar, Zubak, Banbury

Head-to-Head Record

Over the course of their last five, Nashville has won three games while Inter Miami have only managed to win once. The last game ended 2-1 in favour of the Music.

