Inter Miami vs Charleston: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Inter Miami and Charleston, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

On Tuesday evening, Inter Miami will host USL Championship club, Charleston Battery in the Round of 32 of the US Open Cup.

Inter Miami come into the match on a good run of form having had an extremely poor start to the season. From their first eight games of the season, the Herons only managed two wins. Last time out in the US Open Cup, Phil Neville's men managed to put an to end a six-game losing run as they defeated Miami FC in the Miami Clasico.

However, the Herons made their job more difficult than it should've been as they were taken all the way to penalties. The Herons managed to pull back the draw twice, once in the 89th minute and the second, late into extra time.

Neville's side has three wins on the trot since then having defeated Columbus Crew and Atlanta United thanks to braces by Leonardo Campana and Josef Martinez respectively.

Charleston on the other hand has been sitting pretty on the top of the Eastern Conference of the USL Championship having suffered only one defeat in all competitions so far.

In the US Open Cup, Charleston has managed to defeat Charlotte Independence and the Savanah Clovers to get to the Round of 32.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Inter Miami vs Charleston kick-off time

Date: May 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 PT Venue: DRV PNK Stadium

Inter Miami and Charleston face off at DRV PNK Stadium on May 9. The kickoff for the game is set for 7:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:00 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Inter Miami vs Charleston online - TV channels & live streams

Team news & squads

Inter Miami team news

For Inter Miami, Noah Allen, Ian Fray and Gregore have been ruled out and remain on the treatment table. Leonardo Campana and Josef Martinez may start together for the first time after a two-goal substitute showing by Martinez.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Miller, Negri; Arroya, Mota, McVey, Cremaschi, Stefanelli; Campana

Position Players Goalkeepers Callender, Marsman Defenders Negri, McVey, Y edlin, Kryvtsov, Sailor Midfielders Mota, Gregore, Pizarro, Ulloa, Jean, Duke, Cremaschi, Neville, Duke Forwards Martinez, Lassiter, Campana

Charleston team news

The Charleston Battery manager, Ben Pirmann has no specific fitness concern and will go into the clash with a completely injury-free lot to choose from.

Charleston possible XI: Muse, Dodson, Archer, Paterson, Wynne; Allan, Polvara; Barajas, Markanich, Crawford; Williams

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muse, Fischer Defenders: Palma, Paterson, Archer, Cochran, Dodson, Wynne Midfielders: Bwana, Darajas, Allan, Ycaza, Polvara, Crawford, Rodriguez, C. Dennis Forwards: Williams, Ettienne, Markanich, Trager, Randall, M. Dennis

Head-to-Head Record

Inter Miami and Charleston have played each other once before in the Carolina Challenge Cup Round 1 in 2022. Inter Miami came on top via an Ariel Lassiter goal.

Date Match Competition 16.02.2022 Inter Miami 1-0 Charleston Battery Carolina Challenge Cup

