Inter Miami vs DC United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Inter Miami and DC United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wayne Rooney's DC United travel to DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday to face Inter Miami, who will begin their season without Phil Neville, who was removed from his duties this week.

The hosts will be looking to move off the bottom of the Major Soccer League Eastern Conference, while the visitors may move up to sixth with three points.

Inter Miami has had a difficult start to the season, with only five victories to date, leaving the team bottom of the Eastern Conference heading into this weekend.

The squad has gone three games without a win or a goal, which is a predicament that needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.

This scenario was exacerbated this week when the club opted to cut ways with Neville, putting Javier Morales in charge as interim coach.

The club can take heart from the fact that they have performed better at DRV PNK Stadium than they have away from home, with four of their five victories occurring there.

The visitors will just be trying to maintain their solid start to the season, which has placed them in midtable heading into this weekend.

Rooney will expect more from his players away from home after just winning twice so far, and a meeting against the bottom of the league could be just what the doctor ordered.

DC United, on the other hand, requires a minor shift in form after winning just one of their previous six matches in all competitions, drawing three and losing the other two.

Inter Miami vs DC United kick-off time

Date: Jun 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: DRV PNK Stadium

Inter Miami and DC United face off on Jun 3 at DRV PNK Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Inter Miami vs DC United online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami team news

For Inter Miami, Noah Allen, Ian Fray and Gregore have been ruled out and remain on the treatment table. Leonardo Campana and Josef Martinez may start together.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Miller; Sailor; Arroyo, Ruiz, Cremaschi, Stefanelli; Campana, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers Callender, Marsman Defenders Negri, McVey, Y edlin, Kryvtsov, Sailor Midfielders Mota, Gregore, Pizarro, Ulloa, Jean, Duke, Cremaschi, Neville, Duke Forwards Martinez, Lassiter, Campana

DC United team news

DC United will be without Brendan Hines-Ike and Martin Rodriguez this week. Taxiarchis Fountas will likely return to the lineup after recovering from his injury.

DC United possible XI: Miller; Palsson, Pines, Williams; Durkin, Canouse, O'Brien, Samake; Klich, Dajome, Benteke

Position Players Goalkeepers Miller, Bono Defenders Jeahze, Ruan, Najar, Santos, Williams, Birnbaum, Pines, Sargis Midfielders Klich, Durkin, Canousse, Asad, Palsson, Rodriguez, Ku-DiPietro Forwards Benteke, Robertha, Hopkins, Fountas

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between DC United and Inter Miami have ended on equal footing with both teams accruing two wins each and scoring an equal number of goals.

