Inter Miami soccer chants: Lyrics & video for the best Vice City fans' songs

Inter Miami are one of the youngest franchises in the history of Major League Soccer, however, they have quickly grown one of the most loyal and energetic fan bases in the league.
Whether it's in victory or in defeat, away or at home, Inter Miami supporters can always be found in good spirit, belting out chants and songs across stadiums in the USA.
They've cultivated an impressive array of tunes, many of which will be heard reverberating around the DRV PNK Stadium on matchday, and GOAL has compiled some of the best.
So, if you're heading towards Vice City this season, or planning to take in an away trip, you can brush up on your knowledge with the list below.
Hoy Juega Miami
Hoy juega Miami
Quiere ser primero,
Aca esta La Hinchada
Vino a verlo
Te alentamos siempre
No me importa lo que piensen
Inter yo te sigo hasta la muerte
Vamos a Cantar
Vamos a Cantar
Vamos a Festejar
Que La banda del Inter
Es mejor que las demas
Dale Algeria
Y dale alegria, alegria a mi corazon
Salir campeon con Inter es mi obsesion
Yo quiero llenar la cancha con tu color
Vamos a seguirte siempre y estar con vos
Soy de Inter
Ole, ole, ole
Ole, ole, ole, ola, (Inter!)
Ole, ole, ole
Cada día te quiero mas!
Es un Sentimiento
No puedo parar
El Primer Ano
Es el primer ano
Que nace este sentimiento
Dejo todo por el Inter
Todo por el rosa y negro
Vamos a todos lados
La familia te acompania
Ganes o pierdas no importa
El sentimiento no cambia
En Miami Hay Una Banda
En Miami hay una banda
Que te sigue y te acompana
Con los bombos y las banderas
Una fiesta, donde sea!