Relief for Lionel Messi as Inter Miami finally snap seven-game MLS losing streak against Austin with new manager Tata Martino watching on

Ahead of Lionel Messi's arrival in the USA, Inter Miami finally ended their seven-match losing streak against Austin.

Inter Miami end seven-game losing streak

Held to a 1-1 draw by Austin

Gerardo Martino was in attendance

WHAT HAPPENED? Josef Martinez broke the deadlock before Nick Lima equalised for Austin as the two sides played out a 1-1 draw, ending the Herons' dire MLS run. The club's last win in the league came against New England on May 13.

Newly appointed head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino was in attendance on Saturday as the club finally managed to register a point in the league.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite their poor form this season, Inter Miami have been among the most talked about football teams in recent times due to the arrival of Argentine superstar Messi. The World Cup winner became a free agent on July 1 and is likely to make his Inter Miami debut on July 21 in a Leagues Cup game against Cruz Azul.

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami will be next seen in action against Columbus in an MLS clash on July 4.