Inter make new and improved offer for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku in bid to finally seal deal

Inter have presented a second offer for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku in a bid to keep the striker at San Siro.

Inter's first offer was rejected several weeks ago

Italian side preparing a second bid

Lukaku willing to take wage decrease to help deal

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter's first offer for Lukaku was deemed unacceptable by Chelsea, which was reported to be another loan with an obligation to buy in the summer of 2024. According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Inter are due to make another attempt.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's thought that the second offer for the Belgian would be €30 million (£25m/$33m) plus bonuses, and that it would be a permanent switch, with no further loan agreements.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It's also been reported that Lukaku is willing to drop his wages in order to make the deal happen, owing to Inter's fragile financial status.

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKAKU? The Belgian will be hoping that Inter and Chelsea can come to an agreement soon and sort out his future, as the player has stated that his wish is to remain in Serie A.