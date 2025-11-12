How to watch Indiana vs Milwaukee NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Fresh off passing their first major test of the 2025-26 campaign, the Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) return to the comfort of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, where they’ll look to keep the momentum rolling against a Milwaukee Panthers (2-1) squad seeking an upset.

Meanwhile, in college hoops, the Panthers improved to 2-1 on the season with a convincing 92-72 victory over Little Rock in their latest outing. On the other hand, the Indiana Hoosiers continued their perfect start, moving to 2-0 after a dominant 100-77 win over Marquette.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Indiana vs Milwaukee NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Indiana vs Milwaukee: Date and tip-off time

The Hoosiers will face off against the Panthers in an exciting NCAAM game on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN.

Date Wednesday, November 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Location Bloomington, IN

How to watch Indiana vs Milwaukee on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Milwaukee Panthers live on FS1 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Indiana vs Milwaukee team news & key performers

Indiana Hoosiers team news

In the game against Alabama A&M, Reed Bailey led all scorers with 21 points and five rebounds, Lamar Wilkerson contributed 19 points, and Tucker DeVries notched an impressive double-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists in the win.

The Hoosiers looked dominant in their second game of the season against Marquette, racing out to a 56-38 halftime lead and maintaining control for a 100-77 victory. DeVries followed up his strong opener with 27 points, five rebounds, and two assists, while Wilkerson stayed hot with 23 points, eight assists, and three boards. Trent Sisley added 15 points and five rebounds, and Sam Alexis rounded out the balanced effort with 13 points and five boards in 26 minutes of action.

Milwaukee Panthers team news

Seth Hubbard led the charge in Milwaukee’s narrow home win against Hampton, pouring in 23 points and grabbing five rebounds, while Faizon Fields flirted with a double-double, tallying 16 points and nine boards. Stevie Elam also made his presence felt with 16 points and six rebounds.

In their second outing against Wofford, the Panthers found themselves in a 47-33 hole at halftime. Although they picked up the pace in the second half with a 43-39 push, it wasn’t enough, falling 86-76 on the road. Hubbard again paced the team with 17 points, followed by Elam’s 12 points and four rebounds. Josh Dixon added 11 points and three boards, while Danilo Jovanovich chipped in 10 points and five rebounds across 28 minutes in the loss.