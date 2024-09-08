How to watch today's Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Indiana Fever will host the Atlanta Dream to start a highly anticipated WNBA clash on September 08, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT. The Atlanta Dream will go to Indiana to face the Fever after Rhyne Howard scored 33 points to help the Dream beat the Dallas Wings 107-96.

The Fever have a 10-8 record against teams from the Eastern Conference, but they've had a rough time in games settled by ten points or more, going 3-11 in those games. The Dream remains 4-11 against teams from the same Eastern Conference. They are currently sixth within the conference, scoring 76.7 points for each game and hitting 41.1% from the field.

The teams will encounter each other four times this season. The last time these two teams executed, on August 27, the Fever won 84–79, with Kelsey Mitchell scoring 29 points and Tina Charles scoring 28 for the Dream.

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream: Date and Tip-off Time

The Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream will meet in an epic WNBA game on September 08, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date September 08, 2024 Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Arena Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream live on the ESPN 3 TV Channel and the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream Team News

Indiana Fever Team News

Kelsey Mitchell makes 46.0% of her field goals and 84.6% of her free throws, and she scores 19.1 points for each game or more.

Caitlin Clark serves 35.5 minutes a game and gives out 8.4 assists, which makes a big difference.

Aliyah Boston scores 13.9 points and grabs nine boards for the Fever.

Atlanta Dream Team News

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus will remain out for the season with an ankle injury and Aerial Powers is sidelined from the team's lineup due to a calf injury.

Rhyne Howard scores 17.3 points for each game and makes 77.1% of her free throws. She shoots 37.5% from the field.

Tina Charles gets 9.4 rebounds for each game, along with 2.4 coming from offense and 7.0 staying on defense. Furthermore, Allisha Grey provides 15.8 points each game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream in WNBA matchups: