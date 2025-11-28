How to watch Indiana vs Bethune-Cookman NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

No. 25 Indiana Hoosiers (6-0) returns to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday to host Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-5) out of the SWAC.

It’s been an up-and-down start for the Wildcats, who have managed just two victories through their first seven contests. Bethune-Cookman opened the campaign with back-to-back losses to Auburn and Miami before finally breaking through with a lopsided win over Coastal Georgia. A setback against Dayton followed, then a rebound victory over Ohio, but the momentum didn’t last long. The Wildcats enter this matchup on another two-game skid after falling to Jacksonville and Stony Brook, leaving them at 2-5 on the season.

Indiana, meanwhile, has yet to hit a speed bump. The Hoosiers have strung together six straight wins to open the year, starting with a comfortable victory over Alabama A&M. A statement win over Marquette in game two set the tone, and Indiana kept the wheels turning with triumphs against Milwaukee and Incarnate Word. They handled Lindenwood next, then capped their perfect start by taking down Kansas State in their most recent outing. All told, the Hoosiers sit at a spotless 6-0 and look to keep their unbeaten streak alive.

Indiana vs Bethune-Cookman: Date and tip-off time

The Indiana Hoosiers will face off against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in an exciting NCAAM game on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN.

Date Saturday, November 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT Venue Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Location Bloomington, IN

How to watch Indiana vs Bethune-Cookman on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Hoosiers and the Wildcats live on BTN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Indiana vs Bethune-Cookman team news & key performers

Indiana Hoosiers team news

Indiana, on the other hand, kept its momentum rolling in Tuesday’s clash with Kansas State. The Hoosiers built a 39–27 halftime lead and never looked back, outscoring the Wildcats 47–42 the rest of the way to cruise to an 86–69 victory. Reed Bailey led the charge with 21 points, four boards and a pair of assists. Tayton Conerway chipped in 19 points along with four rebounds and two assists, and Lamar Wilkerson added 14 points and four rebounds to round out a well-balanced performance.

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats team news

On Tuesday against Stony Brook, Bethune-Cookman looked firmly in control at the break, heading into the locker room with a 30–19 cushion. But the script flipped in the second half. The Wildcats were outpaced 42–24 over the final 20 minutes and ultimately slipped to a 61–54 defeat. Quentin Heady carried the load with an impressive 22 points and six rebounds, while Daniel Rouzan was the only other Wildcat to reach double figures, finishing with 10 points in 20 minutes.