How to watch Villanova vs Temple NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Temple Owls (4–3) and Villanova Wildcats (5–1) renew their city rivalry on Monday as the Big 5 Classic rolls into Finneran Pavilion for another chapter of this Philadelphia hoops showdown.

Villanova enters the matchup at 5–1, carrying plenty of momentum after stacking wins against Old Dominion, La Salle, Duquesne, and Richmond. Their lone blemish so far came in a tightly contested battle with BYU. In their most recent outing, an 89–75 victory over Old Dominion, freshman standout Tyler Perkins shone brightest, pouring in 21 points while shooting an efficient 8-for-13 from the floor and knocking down 3 of his 4 attempts from deep.

Temple comes in at 4–3, showing flashes of strong form mixed with a few stumbles. The Owls have earned wins over La Salle, Richmond, and Princeton, but have also taken losses against West Virginia, UC San Diego, and Michigan State. In their 79–75 triumph over Princeton just five days ago, senior guard Derrian Ford delivered a clutch performance, posting 21 points along with four boards and a steal to help steer the Owls across the finish line.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Villanova vs Temple NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Villanova vs Temple: Date and tip-off time

The Villanova Wildcats will face off against the Temple Owls in an exciting NCAAM game on Monday, December 1, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET or 3:30 pm PT at Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania.

Date Monday, December 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET or 3:30 pm PT Venue Finneran Pavilion Location Villanova, Pennsylvania

How to watch Villanova vs Temple on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Villanova Wildcats and the Temple Owls live on FS1 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Villanova vs Temple team news & key performers

Villanova Wildcats team news

Villanova has been lighting up the scoreboard so far, putting up 83.3 points per outing while knocking down shots at a 48.1% clip from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc. On the other end, the Wildcats are holding opponents to 68.7 points per game, though foes are shooting a fairly healthy 45.1% against them.

Sophomore guard Bryce Lindsay has emerged as one of Nova’s steadiest scoring threats, pouring in 19 points per game along with 3 rebounds and nearly 3 assists. In the frontcourt, senior big man Duke Brennan has been a force, averaging a double-double with 10.2 points and a massive 14.1 rebounds a night. Freshman guard Acaden Lewis has also added a spark, showcasing his all-around game with averages of 13.5 points, 3 boards, 5.2 assists, and 1.8 steals.

Temple Owls team news

Temple, meanwhile, is producing 79.3 points per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field. Defensively, the Owls have struggled to keep opponents in check, surrendering 76.6 points per game on 48.1% shooting.

Derrian Ford continues to be Temple’s go-to option, posting 16.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2 assists per game. Senior guard Jordan Mason chips in 10.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, while junior guard Gavin Griffiths rounds out the backcourt attack with 10.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and contributions across the box score, including steals and blocks, that help steady the ship on both ends of the floor.