Independiente vs NOB: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between Independiente and NOB, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Independiente host Newell's Old Boys on Tuesday in Argentine's Premier Division as the latter looks to end their shambolic run of draws while the former hope to put a full stop to their habit of dropping points from winning positions.

The home side have dropped multiple points from the winning position this season and the share of spoils against Gimnasia is a perfect example of that. Hovering around the bottom of the league, Independiente needs to buckle up and learn to close games when they are in a comfortable position to push themselves up the table.

Newell's last win came at home against Godoy Cruz in May as they went on to win the away side 2-0 and since then the Argentine side has dropped points on several occasions. Despite them losing just a single game in that period, the string of draws have severely hampered their chances of climbing up the table.

Gabriel Heinze's side have been brilliant when they have opened the scoring in a match-winning 7 games without a reply as they'll look to return to winning ways playing away from their own backyard.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Independiente vs NOB kick-off time

Date: 11th July 2023 Kick-off time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT Venue: Estadio Libertadores de América

The Liga Profesional Argentina match between Independiente vs Newell's Old Boys will kick-off at 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT at Estadio Libertadores de América.

How to watch Independiente vs NOB online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ and available to stream live online through Fanatiz and ViX+.

Team news & squads

Independiente team news

Ricardo Zielinski doesn't have enough injury problems to deal with as he could field his strongest eleven in the clash against Newell's Old Boys.

Brian Martinez and Martin Cauteruccio could be seen leading the forward line for the home side. Cauteruccio has 11 goals this season and is just two goals behind the leaders in the Golden Boot race.

The home side will once again bank on Rodrigo Rey to replicate his heroics from their last outing as the goalkeeper made five crucial saves and only conceded in the last knockings of the game.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rey, Hernandez Defenders: Gomez, Baez, Elizalde, Costa, Laso, Mullet, Ostachuk, Perez Midfielders: Ortiz, Lopez, Marcrone, Fernandez, Martinez Forwards: Martinez, Cauteruccio, Vallejo, Rojas, Salle, Hidalogo, Atencio

NOB team news

Fabian Angel was once again out of action for Newell's owing to his knee injury and his chances of returning are very slim.

Other than Angel's absence, Heinze has a fully available squad to choose from as he hopes to find a striker who can garner goals for his side. Guillermo Ortiz was the last scorer for the away side in this competition while Jorge Recalde, the club's top-scorer this season, has failed to find the back of the net in two consecutive games.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hoyos, Barlasina Defenders: Castro, Ortiz, Mansilla, Mendez, Martino, Velazquez, Pitton, Vangioni Midfielders: Ferreira, Portillo, Montenegro, Perez, Sotelo, Perez, Balzi Forwards: Aguirre, Recalde, Tica, Contrera, Reasco, Rossi

Head-to-Head Record

Independiente have won two games in their previous five encounters with Newell's Old Boys while the latter have also been able to match them with two victories. The two sides drew one game back in August 2018.

Date Match Competition 25 September 2022 Independiente 1-0 NOB Liga Profesional Argentina 1 November 2021 NOB 1-0 Independiente Liga Profesional Argentina 6 March 2021 NOB 1-2 Independiente Liga Profesional Argentina 14 December 2019 Independiente 2-3 NOB Liga Profesional Argentina 18 August 2018 NOB 2-2 Independiente Liga Profesional Argentina

Useful links