How to watch Illinois vs Nebraska NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Nebraska rolls into Saturday riding a perfect start, as the No. 23 Cornhuskers put their 10–0 record on the line against the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini. It’s been smooth sailing so far for Nebraska, which has taken care of business from opening night onward and hasn’t looked back.

The Huskers kicked off the season by handling West Georgia, then stacked wins over Florida International, Maryland Eastern Shore, and Oklahoma. That momentum carried into a five-game surge that included victories against New Mexico, Kansas State, Winthrop, South Carolina Upstate, and in-state rival Creighton. Nine games in, Nebraska was spotless, building confidence and rhythm with each outing.

Illinois, meanwhile, has had a more eventful ride to this point. The Illini opened the year with four straight wins over Jackson State, Florida Gulf Coast, Texas Tech, and Colgate, showing plenty of early promise. Things stiffened over the next stretch, though, as Illinois went 3–2 against a tougher slate. Losses to Alabama and UConn slowed them down briefly, but wins over LIU, Texas Rio Grande Valley, and Tennessee helped steady the ship. After nine games, Illinois sits at 7–2, tested and battle-ready heading into this ranked showdown.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Illinois vs Nebraska NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Illinois vs Nebraska: Date and tip-off time

The Illinois Fighting Illini will face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in an exciting NCAAM game on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET or 1:00 pm PT at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

Date Saturday, December 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET or 1:00 pm PT Venue State Farm Center Location Champaign, Illinois

How to watch Illinois vs Nebraska on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Nebraska Cornhuskers live on Peacock nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Illinois vs Nebraska team news & key performers

Illinois Fighting Illini team news

Illinois entered the season projected fourth in the Big Ten preseason rankings, and despite significant roster turnover, the talent level remains high. The Illini moved on from top scorer Kasparas Jakucionis and several other key contributors, but Brad Underwood has once again built a roster capable of putting points on the board in a hurry. With a blend of experienced returners and high-upside newcomers, Illinois looks well equipped for another strong run.

Senior guard Kylan Boswell has emerged as the leader, averaging 15.7 points per game on nearly 47 percent shooting while also contributing on the glass and as a playmaker. Andrej Stojakovic has provided scoring punch on the wing, freshman David Mirkovic has been a force inside with his rebounding and touch around the rim, and Keaton Wagler has quickly become another reliable scoring option. The Illini have been impressive on both sides of the ball, ranking fifth in offensive efficiency and 23rd defensively, making them one of the most balanced teams in the conference.

Nebraska Cornhuskers team news

Nebraska had to replace a massive chunk of last season’s production, starting with the departure of leading scorer Brice Williams (20.4 points per game) and three of the program’s other top five scorers. Yet the drop-off never came. Under Fred Hoiberg, who has guided the Huskers to a 44–25 record over the past two seasons, Nebraska has simply reloaded. A mix of impact transfers and returning pieces hungry for expanded roles has kept the offense humming.

Senior forward Rienk Mast has become the focal point, pouring in 18.0 points per game while shooting an efficient 54.6 percent from the floor. He also fills the stat sheet with 6.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per night. Iowa transfer Pryce Sandfort has been a steady scoring option at 15.6 points and 5.4 boards, while freshman Braden Frager has impressed early with nearly 12 points per game. Veteran guard Jamarques Lawrence helps keep everything organized, adding 8.6 points and almost four assists per contest. As a unit, Nebraska has been sharp on both ends, sitting 45th nationally in offensive efficiency and 25th defensively according to KenPom.